Living Lights! An Interactive Pop-Up Art Installation by Moully Art For Hanukah

An Interactive Pop-Up Art Installation by Moully Art

Starting Sunday evening, November 28, on the NY Highline, On the Porch at 15th Street the “Living Lights” exhibit will be open to the public free of charge throughout Hanukah. Living Lights gives you a powerfully symbolic opportunity to step up and share your light, together with your friends, your family and the person standing next to you whose light you have yet to know!

Participants are invited to step up onto the stage and touch-activate one of the eight luminous torches on the 10 foot tall, 18 foot wide, “Living Lights” menorah. Waiting quietly in the dark to unleash its light when ignited by the warmth of human touch, a special light show is triggered when all eight torches are turned on in unison, signifying the truth that the whole of the human race’s collective light is greater than the sum of our individual parts.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Richard Tucker Square

(opposite Lincoln Center)

Columbus Avenue & W 66th Street

New York, NY 10023

11am-7pm

In conjunction with Chabad of the West Sixties

6:00pm Menorah lighting

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3

Federal Hall

(at Wall Street & Broad Street)

14 Wall Street

New York, NY 10005

10am-3pm

In conjunction with Chabad of Wall Street

2:30pm Menorah lighting

www.moullyart.com/livinglights.

“Living Lights” celebrates the brightness each of us is gifted with to bring into the world, through a pop-up interactive installation. This holiday season, all are invited to bring their/our light back into focus, and cancel negativity and cynicism through a celebration of hUmaNITY.

For the most effective way to dispel darkness is to increase light. And just a little bit of light dispels a whole lot of darkness! #lightcancelsdarkness

Pop Art Rabbi, Yitzchok Moully: Rabbi Moully is a conceptual artist whose work explores the intersection of spirituality and the material world we live in. Having grown up in Melbourne, Australia, with a few formative years in Brooklyn, Moully brings together the disparate colorful worlds of his hippie upbringing and Hasidic culture, resulting in a unique palette of colors and ideas. Moully is constantly seeking out new modes of expressions to convey his ideas.