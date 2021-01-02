Lobbyists Rule Our Pocketbook, Taxes and Our Lives

I’m mad as hell and so should you. Did you know the average Senator and Congress person brings in more than $14,000 dollars every single day. One of the easiest ways to bring in that kind of bankroll is lobbyists. They fund their campaigns, put them in office and control them. A prime example is this bill that just passed the House and Senate without so much of a outrage. It has been kept out of the media and it is beyond incomprehensible. These Senators and Representatives who are suppose to represent us….DON’T!

How the whole buying off becomes legal is by adding the 3rd party lobbyist. They throw fundraisers where the lobbyist chats with the representative who donates. Everyone knows exactly where the money comes from and no laws have been broken! A recent study found a 76,000% return on investment. It seems lobbyists write our laws — literally.

Remember in 2014 and 2008, the bank bailouts? The banks and Wall Street committed crimes and were corrupt as hell, but the American public paid for their criminal activities and we are still paying.

This is a $7 billion industry where the American people keep getting f**ked. The lobbyists use money, favors, gifts, lucrative job offers after the Senators and House of Representatives pass bills like the last one.

We need to ban lobbyists in order to stop this injustice.

Now I know this has been going on forever and I was told we were just suppose to accept this. I am new to caring and actually new to knowing this information. I think all of us are actually, but that doesn’t mean we can’t scream loudly, write those who are suppose to represent us, find a lawyer who will to do a class action lawsuit and stop this criminality.

Now you know…………….