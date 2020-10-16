MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

LoLo’s Seafood Shack Brings Love and Light to New York Food Scene

LoLo’s Seafood Shack Brings Love and Light to New York Food Scene

Just in time to wrap out Hispanic Heritage Month a great honor has to come New York City with the opening of the backyard patio of  LoLo’s Seafood Shack.  Phenomenal tastes and sounds of Puerto Rico are to be found here in the heart of Harlem at 303 W. 116th Street.

LoLo’s owner Leticia Skai Young Mohan and her husband, Executive Chef and owner Raymond Mohan, along with the Puerto Rican born and raised Guest Chef Eric Brown have created a menu to stimulate your soul.

A multi-course, island-inspired meal is showcased at the location in a set price-fixe dining experience. The tremendous effort of the owners and staff here is to be grandly applauded. From start to finish the moments you spend on this divine meal will captivate you.

Served in a colorful patio pumping with excellent music comes the first course which includes Empanadas de kale and queso or Empanadas de Carne Molida, and a choice between Ensalada de Carrucho with Platanutres, or Avocado and Yautía Malanga Salad. Scrumptious bites transport you to a tropical Puerto Rico as you start your adventure here.

The second course starts with Serenata de Bacalao or Queso Frito with guava in addition to open face pasteles with king crab and pernil cracklings or open face pasteles with pumpkin.

The third course is decadent Bone Marrow with Mofongo and Octopus cracklings with olive escabeche *and Arroz Blanco con Habichuelas Guisadas.

The culinary journey will cap off with three desserts, including Tres Leches, Tembleque with dulce de leche and sea salt and White clouds with berries and seeds.

The experience is $100 per person for a group of 10, which includes tax and gratuity. More information or to reserve your table, visit: https://www.outpost.market/en/listings/1093031-private-cabana-group-dinner-plus-drinks-for-10-ppl-at-lolos or by emailing lolosseafoodshack@gmail.com.

Getting here is easy with access to subway stops and buses, as well as a Citibike dock just two blocks away. This is one experience you need to have. It is refreshing and you will feel the pride of the owners who are happy to call themselves New Yorkers.

Related Items
Food and Drink
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

A Happy Home Away from Home at Southampton Inn

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 15, 2020
Read More

Head of the Class – Union Sushi Steak Captivates Hamptons in Autumn

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 13, 2020
Read More

Pop Shop Kitchen Brings Decedent Adult Happy Meals Home

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 12, 2020
Read More

Theatre News: A Hadestown Holiday Album, The TheaterMakers Summit, Primary Stages Gala, A Totally Disrespectful Evening of Short Plays by Joy Behar and Kate Rockwell Wine Tasting 101

Suzanna BowlingOctober 11, 2020
Read More

Theater News: An Ordinary Sunday, Mary Poppins, Les Misérables, Restaurants Giving Back To Equity Members and MJ

Suzanna BowlingOctober 10, 2020
Read More

Keeping Hydrated and Healthy in Autumn with CellDration

WriterOctober 8, 2020
Read More

Michelin-Recognized MIFUNE Outdoor Dining Menu Brings Bliss to Big Apple

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 8, 2020
Read More

Top Ramen Search for First Ever Chief Noodle Officer

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 7, 2020
Read More

S.Ottomanelli & Sons Home Delivery Creates Perfect Autumn Meal

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 6, 2020
Read More