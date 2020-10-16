LoLo’s Seafood Shack Brings Love and Light to New York Food Scene

Just in time to wrap out Hispanic Heritage Month a great honor has to come New York City with the opening of the backyard patio of LoLo’s Seafood Shack. Phenomenal tastes and sounds of Puerto Rico are to be found here in the heart of Harlem at 303 W. 116th Street.

LoLo’s owner Leticia Skai Young Mohan and her husband, Executive Chef and owner Raymond Mohan, along with the Puerto Rican born and raised Guest Chef Eric Brown have created a menu to stimulate your soul.

A multi-course, island-inspired meal is showcased at the location in a set price-fixe dining experience. The tremendous effort of the owners and staff here is to be grandly applauded. From start to finish the moments you spend on this divine meal will captivate you.

Served in a colorful patio pumping with excellent music comes the first course which includes Empanadas de kale and queso or Empanadas de Carne Molida, and a choice between Ensalada de Carrucho with Platanutres, or Avocado and Yautía Malanga Salad. Scrumptious bites transport you to a tropical Puerto Rico as you start your adventure here.

The second course starts with Serenata de Bacalao or Queso Frito with guava in addition to open face pasteles with king crab and pernil cracklings or open face pasteles with pumpkin.

The third course is decadent Bone Marrow with Mofongo and Octopus cracklings with olive escabeche *and Arroz Blanco con Habichuelas Guisadas.

The culinary journey will cap off with three desserts, including Tres Leches, Tembleque with dulce de leche and sea salt and White clouds with berries and seeds.

The experience is $100 per person for a group of 10, which includes tax and gratuity. More information or to reserve your table, visit: https://www.outpost.market/en/listings/1093031-private-cabana-group-dinner-plus-drinks-for-10-ppl-at-lolos or by emailing lolosseafoodshack@gmail.com.

Getting here is easy with access to subway stops and buses, as well as a Citibike dock just two blocks away. This is one experience you need to have. It is refreshing and you will feel the pride of the owners who are happy to call themselves New Yorkers.