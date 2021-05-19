Looking at DVC resale listings

DVC resale experts have listings with all resorts apart of the Disney Vacation Club. To help you decide which resort is perfect for you, we have written a brief description of each resort.

Keep in mind that not all resorts will be in Florida. Some resorts are in common vacation areas that still bring the Disney magic.

Disney Vacation Club Resorts

There are 15 DVC resorts, but two are within the same resort. The Disney’s Beach Club Resort & Villas.

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

The Bay Lake Tower Resort is a luxury lakeside hotel. The structure is very modern and resembles a bit of a Las Vegas hotel. It is within walking distance from the Magic Kingdom, with pools and dining included. Disney’s Beach Club Resort & Villas

Disney’s Beach Club Villas & Resort

The Beach Club Villas is a New England-style beach hotel. It is within walking distance of Epcot and a boat ride to Hollywood Studios. You will enjoy the villas, pools and spas, and amenities with the yacht and beach club resorts.

Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort

Hilton Head is located on the coast of South Carolina. It is approximately 5 hours from Walt Disney World Resort that is inspired by the 1940s.

You will find many recreational activities, and the resort is 12 miles from many stunning beaches.

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

The Polynesian Villas & Bungalows is one of the original Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

It is a stunning place for a nice summer vacation. They have palm trees throughout the property, and you are surrounded by beautiful waters.

Disney’s Vero Beach Resort

Two hours southeast of Walt Disney World Resort is this beautiful beach resort. You have the chance to walk onto the very beach enjoy the community at any time.

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas & Inn

The BoardWalk Villas is a beautiful old fashion resort. You are gifted with a waterfront, private courtyards, and cottages. You are also within walking distance of both Epcot and Hollywood Studios.

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridan Resort & Spa

The Grand Floridian Resort is a victorian styled hotel near Magic Kingdom. You can choose to stay in a deluxe studio or multi-bedroom.

All guests will have access to a full-service spa and a salon. Finally, just outside the hotel, you can see the fireworks light the sky over Cinderellas Castle.

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort

Inspired by the historic Saratoga springs, you have a Victorian Style Resort. Included is a rolling golf course with multi-bedroom villas. Bordering the hotel is Lake Buena Vista and many pools. All Guests also have access to the spa.

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

Aulani is located in Hawaii with access to pools and many beach activities. You have a classic modern-styled hotel surrounded by palm trees. Aulani is one of the most popular resorts because it is in Hawaii to take the magic of Disney to this beautiful island.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Kidani Village stands out from all the other hotels. Inspired by the traditional African kraal, you can enter this safari adventure hotel. Over 30 species of African wildlife roam throughout the resort.

You have access to many pools, animal programs, and outdoor activities. Lastly, you will enjoy the spacious studios and multi-bedroom villas.

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

The Wilderness lodge represents the 1860’s railroad hotels with a rustic design. It is a boat ride to Magic Kingdomand has many outdoor activities to enjoy.

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

One of the more romantic resorts is the Old Key West Resort. There are waterways and golf-course fairways that guests have access to.

It is one of the most tranquil resorts that many couples tend to enjoy.

Disney’s Riviera Resort

The Riviera Resort is another modern style that can have up to 3 bedrooms. Included are dining accommodations and various activities.

Hopefully, this helped you decide which resort is the best one for you! For more information on the available options, you can take a look at DVC resale experts.

Author bio: My name is Celeste. I am a student at Austin College. I am currently pursuing a business degree and interested in entrepreneurship. She is working for Sendkoala. Before my career, I hope to get the chance to travel internationally.