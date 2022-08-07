Looking For Artists To Be A Part of a New Book on Child Abuse

32 years ago I wrote a book on child abuse called “A Child’s Heart.” The purpose was to raise funding to make and give teaching tapes to judges and change laws. Did you know in 98% of cases, the person who reports the abuse loses their child to the abuser. It’s true!

I forgot about the book until my friend told me about her friend who reported the abuse of her child to the courts, lost her child to the husband, who then killed the child.

Did you know the national statistics are are 1 in 3 females and 1 in 4 males have been abused? Imagine the voices to be heard if they were not silenced.

I am looking for 23 to 28 artists to participate. The criteria is you must have been abused. Age, sex, gender is unimportant. I am especially looking for 4 children to participate. Each person will illustrate a line in the story and have a chance to tell their story. I had all the artists, but it has been a long time and sadly we lost track of each other.

If you would like to become a part of this project message me at suzkismet@gmail.com and I will get back to you ASAP.