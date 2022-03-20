MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

Looking Forward to The New Musical Songs About Trains

Looking Forward to The New Musical Songs About Trains

Working Theater, Radical Evolution, and New Ohio Theatre are proud to present the world premiere of Songs About Trains, a musical exploration of the many cultural communities that built the U.S. rail system. This theatrical concert dives headfirst into conversations on immigration, labor, and Manifest Destiny. Created by a multicultural cohort of artists, Songs About Trains questions the complexity of progress while celebrating the diverse communities instrumental in creating the United States as we know it today. The production runs April 5 – 23, 2022 at New Ohio Theatre with an opening set for April 10.

Through a collection of 21 folk songs from various cultures and imagined letters from those whose stories have been lost to history, Songs About Trains highlights how this pivotal moment in U.S. history helped forge a global superpower, generated unbelievable wealth to a select few, and did so at the expense of thousands of lives, all while inspiring one of the deepest canons of music ever made in this country. This theatrical concert questions the complexity of progress while

This show celebrates the Chinese immigrant, Irish immigrant, Mexican American, African American, Appalachian, and Navajo communities instrumental in creating the United States as we know it today.

The cast for Songs About Trains includes C.K. Edwards, Christian A. Guerrero, Cedric Lamar, Julián Mesri, Beto O’Byrne, Sara Ornelas, Jessica Ranville, and Xiaoqing Zhang.

Twenty-one performances of Songs About Trains will run April 5–23, 2022 at the New Ohio Theatre, located at 154 Christopher Street in Manhattan. The performance schedule is Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7pm with additional 3pm shows on Saturdays, Sundays, and on April 20. Critics are welcome as of April 7 for an official opening on Sunday, April 10. Tickets can be purchased at https://theworkingtheater.org/ and are available on a sliding scale with a suggested price of $30.

Related Items
Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Music

Betsy Wolfe returns to The Green Room 42!

Suzanna BowlingMarch 20, 2022
Read More

Theater and Music News: Assassins, The Karate Kid – The Musical, A Chorus Line in Spanish and Hadestown

Suzanna BowlingMarch 20, 2022
Read More

2022 Jack Rudin Jazz Championship

Suzanna BowlingMarch 20, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMarch 19, 2022
Read More

Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle With Capathia Jenkins, Tony DeSara and The Fabulous New York Pops

Suzanna BowlingMarch 18, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMarch 17, 2022
Read More

Sam Harris: Openly Gray! at Feinstein’s/ 54 Below 

Craig J HorsleyMarch 17, 2022
Read More

Mia Pinero Growing Up!

Suzanna BowlingMarch 16, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMarch 16, 2022
Read More