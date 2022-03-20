Looking Forward to The New Musical Songs About Trains

Working Theater, Radical Evolution, and New Ohio Theatre are proud to present the world premiere of Songs About Trains, a musical exploration of the many cultural communities that built the U.S. rail system. This theatrical concert dives headfirst into conversations on immigration, labor, and Manifest Destiny. Created by a multicultural cohort of artists, Songs About Trains questions the complexity of progress while celebrating the diverse communities instrumental in creating the United States as we know it today. The production runs April 5 – 23, 2022 at New Ohio Theatre with an opening set for April 10.
Through a collection of 21 folk songs from various cultures and imagined letters from those whose stories have been lost to history, Songs About Trains highlights how this pivotal moment in U.S. history helped forge a global superpower, generated unbelievable wealth to a select few, and did so at the expense of thousands of lives, all while inspiring one of the deepest canons of music ever made in this country. This theatrical concert questions the complexity of progress while
This show celebrates the Chinese immigrant, Irish immigrant, Mexican American, African American, Appalachian, and Navajo communities instrumental in creating the United States as we know it today.
The cast for Songs About Trains includes C.K. Edwards, Christian A. Guerrero, Cedric Lamar, Julián Mesri, Beto O’Byrne, Sara Ornelas, Jessica Ranville, and Xiaoqing Zhang.
Twenty-one performances of Songs About Trains will run April 5–23, 2022 at the New Ohio Theatre, located at 154 Christopher Street in Manhattan. The performance schedule is Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7pm with additional 3pm shows on Saturdays, Sundays, and on April 20. Critics are welcome as of April 7 for an official opening on Sunday, April 10. Tickets can be purchased at https://theworkingtheater.org/ and are available on a sliding scale with a suggested price of $30.
