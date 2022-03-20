Looking Forward to The New Musical Songs About Trains

Working Theater, Radical Evolution, and New Ohio Theatre are proud to present the world premiere of Songs About Trains, a musical exploration of the many cultural communities that built the U.S. rail system. This theatrical concert dives headfirst into conversations on immigration, labor, and Manifest Destiny. Created by a multicultural cohort of artists, Songs About Trains questions the complexity of progress while celebrating the diverse communities instrumental in creating the United States as we know it today. The production runs April 5 – 23, 2022 at New Ohio Theatre with an opening set for April 10.

Through a collection of 21 folk songs from various cultures and imagined letters from those whose stories have been lost to history, Songs About Trains highlights how this pivotal moment in U.S. history helped forge a global superpower, generated unbelievable wealth to a select few, and did so at the expense of thousands of lives, all while inspiring one of the deepest canons of music ever made in this country. This theatrical concert questions the complexity of progress while

This show celebrates the Chinese immigrant, Irish immigrant, Mexican American, African American, Appalachian, and Navajo communities instrumental in creating the United States as we know it today.