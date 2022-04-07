Looking Good! Beauty News for Spring

Spring into that pop of color this season with all things beauty in the news.

Drew Barrymore appeared on talkshoplive on April 6. Walmart presented her with her Flower by Drew haircare tools where she discussed her passion for the brand during her third talkshoplive appearance.

Erno Laszlo today dropped a new podcast to demonstrate the benefits of addressing the skin and mind as one. Since 1927 the brand has championed tailored skin care rituals to optimize the inner and outer self. The Mind Your Skin podcast is hosted by Poppy Jamie, a mental health researcher, author and Global Wellness Advisor to Erno Laszlo. The Mind Your Skin podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and additional streaming platforms.

Jamie takes a deep dive into the world of skin alongside leading dermatologists, scientists, and other medical experts. “I’m thrilled to be launching this Mind Your Skin podcast with Erno Laszlo and know listeners will benefit from the thought-provoking discussions exploring the connection between skin and mind,” said Poppy Jamie. “Self-care is such an important topic, and we hope this podcast will encourage more men and women to join in on the conversation.”

The brand also has a lot to offer in terms of environment-friendly initiatives with their overall goal to reduce the use of plastics. Erno Laszlo packages are created with less plastic and are entirely metal-free. Along with rethinking their packaging, they’re constantly innovating their formulas.



And, in our pick of the week we give three cheers to ILIA True Skin Serum Foundation.

As your face goes from the winter to spring transition there is always patches of skin sensitivity. The last thing you want is applying makeup that is thick or uncomfortable. We are in love the with the light and refreshing feel of Ilia, which lasts from the moment you put on until you get home and wash it off. There is no runny application issues and your beautiful, dewy look stays in place all day. We also adore the gentle hint of color that blends perfectly with a variety of skin tone. Even if you feel like you are an in between shade it so beautifully subtle it will just blend into your look.

In addition, Niacinamide and Allantoin help smooth and soothe to visibly improve bare skin over time. Now available in an extended range of shades for more skin tones. And then extra Aloe in their formula helps to nourish and hydrate your skin. This is a true modern makeup that celebrates healthy skin.

What better way to honor the new season than with these beautiful things in the world of beauty.

Cover Art by Siora Photography on Unsplash