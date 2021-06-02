Loose Syringes in Front of The Westside Theatre, The Homeless Housed in Some of The Top Hotels and Crime Runs Rampant.

Drug users are rampant on the west side of New York. Loose syringes lay in heaps in front of Westside Theatre. Be extra careful walking on 43rd Street by 9th Ave, as many of the used syringes have their caps off. Neighbors have called 311 to report it and was told the sanitation department would take care of it. 17 hours later, nothing has been done. Unfortunately due to the pandemic budget cuts. The unit that specifically deals with these situations was defunded

Be careful and avoid the area if possible especially with your children and dogs.

If this weren’t bad enough a homeless shelter is to be created on one of New York City’s most expensive streets. South of Central Park, between 57th Street and 59th Street from north to south, and stretching from 8th Avenue in the west for eight blocks east to 2nd Avenue is know as Billionaires row. Coffee at a deli is $4.00 compared to $1.50 every where else.

De Blasio, in his infinite wisdom has launched an initiative called Turning the Tide, which aimed to create 90 homeless shelters across the city in the most expensive areas. He intended to house 140 men in the hotel’s 70 suites of the Park Savoy Hotel.

Thel cost $63 million over nine years – or $50,000 per person.

It has been said that putting large groups of men together in shelter situations creates opportunities for conflict and crime. A prime example is the needles and drug paraphernalia found on 42nd Street is due to the bussing in of the homeless that de Blasio did during COVID.

What use to be a family area, safe and clean has turned into Hell. On 52nd Street and 10th Avenue, a homeless encampment is seen in front of The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater. On 9th Avenue and 44th Street homeless are seen laying on the sidewalk drudged or drunk, yet the city has paid to put them in hotels. Mental illness, crime, random assaults and stabbings are the norm now. There is not a block where you will not see a homeless man or women strung out on the streets.

Obviously Mayor deBlasio could care less about his city or his people, as he allowed these people to be bussed in from other boroughs. If New Yorkers do not voice their concern, how will tourism return?