Connect with us

Events

Lortel Theatre Premiere’s Phylicia Rashad’s Dangerous Acts

Published

36 seconds ago

on

Phylicia Rashad

ALL ARTS, the New York Emmy-winning streaming platform and TV channel, announces the premiere of Dangerous Acts, a House Seats special directed by renowned actor and Dean of Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts Phylicia Rashad.

Produced by New York’s Lucille Lortel Theatre in partnership with the Howard University Department of Theatre Arts, Dangerous Acts explores the historic works of two prolific African American playwrights, Mary P. Burrill and Willis Richardson, through a staged reading ofBurrill’s “Aftermath” and Richardson’s “The Deacon’s Awakening,” performed by Howard University students under the direction of Dean Rashad.

The program will feature a series of critical reflections on the enduring legacy of Burrill and Richardson, including the historic and contemporary significance of the plays and the cultural context in which they were composed.

“We are delighted to partner with the Lucille Lortel Theatre and Howard University to celebrate the long lineage of Black theater-makers with the next generation of actors and audiences through the visionary early 20th-century work of Mary P. Burrill and Willis Richardson,” said James King, Senior Artistic Director of ALL ARTS. “Dean Rashad offers a renewed understanding of the historic and contemporary significance of these singular playwrights and their work for audiences today.”

“With these long-neglected works by Mary P. Burrill and Willis Richardson, we are thrilled to inaugurate an exciting and fruitful partnership with Howard University and ALL ARTS. Most of all, we are overjoyed to collaborate with the gifted students and brilliant faculty at Howard. With this program, the Lucille Lortel Theatre strives to uplift powerful Black voices that have inspired generations of artists, while fostering the education of the next wave of Black theatre makers,” said George Forbes, Executive Director of the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Dean Phylicia Rashad said: “This was a labor of love from start to finish –– exquisite and fulfilling; truly, this represents a full circle moment in time for me.”

House Seats: Dangerous Acts will premiere on Tuesday, March 21 at 9 p.m. ET on ALL ARTS TV, the free ALL ARTS app and AllArts.org/HouseSeats.

Dangerous Acts is directed by Phylicia Rashad and produced by Lucille Lortel Theatre in partnership with the Howard University Department of Theatre Arts with associate producers MECCA Filmworks and T.L. Benton.

 

 

Related Topics:

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Continue Reading

Events

Ice Theatre of New York, Inc ® Presents The New Works and Young Artists Series at LeFrak Center

Published

18 seconds ago

on

March 11, 2023

By

Ice Theatre of New York® (ITNY) is proud to provide the New Works and Young Artists Series (NWYAS) for New York City K-12 public school students at LeFrak Center at Lakeside, Prospect Park, 171 East Drive, Brooklyn, NYC at 10:30am on March 14, 21 and 28, 2023. This will be ITNY’s seventh year of presenting the programming live, and the first time providing live programming for NWYAS since the onset of the pandemic. The performances are free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://icetheatre.org/2023-new-works-and-young-artists-series.html.
The programs will include a free ice dance show and a one-hour Pre-Olympic skating clinic taught by ITNY teaching professionals and junior apprentices. For most students, this is their first time seeing a professional ice dance show and discovering this new art form. The age-appropriate works performed include both repertory and new works performed by ITNY professional ensemble members, young apprentice performers aged 6-16, and guest artists. Students are particularly thrilled to see apprentices their own age performing. And for many students, this is their first time ice skating with professional mentorship.
During the last live sessions in 2020, 521 Brooklyn students were introduced to the joy and artistry of dancing on ice, and even more will be reached this year.
Continue Reading

Dance

Tiler Peck, Melissa Manchester, Melissa Errico, Lisa Fischer and More In Song, Dance, Spoken Word

Published

24 hours ago

on

March 10, 2023

By

In honor of Women’s History Month, The Cooper Union is organizing a series of talks, exhibitions, and programs, culminating on Saturday, March 18 with a star-studded evening featuring headliners from across the worlds of dance, music, and theatre.

Song, Dance, Spoken Word is an exhilarating celebration that includes powerful performances by New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck; singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester; Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress Melissa Errico; Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Lisa Fischer; comedian and The Cooper Union alumna Alice Wetterlund; groundbreaking performance ensemble Urban Bush Women; and American tap dancer and choreographer Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards, among many others.

Tickets are $15 and you could get them here.

Continue Reading

Celebrity

The Glorious Corner

Published

24 hours ago

on

March 10, 2023

By

G.H. Harding

OSCARS  — Will anyone get slapped at Sunday’s Oscars? Will there be extra security on hand?

Will Jimmy Kimmel will be funny!
Well, no, yes, and yes.
After last year’s slapfest between Will Smith and Chris Rock, I think it’s safe to assume that everyone will be on their best adult behavior. And, I shudder to think what the pre-show interviews will be like: What did you think of the slap? Who’ll get slapped this year? Is there any chance that Will Smith was in the right?
We actually saw them roll down the carpet which was white, not red. Kimmel said no blood will be spilled on a white carpet. Actually, very funny and timely! One thing I do know for sure is that the ratings for the show will be sky-high and who knows, maybe there will be another fisticuffs moment after all.
I’d be remiss in not commenting on Netflix’s Chris Rock presentation last week. I didn’t  see it all, but one line had me rolling in laughter. Rock said, “I watch Emancipation to see Will Smith get beat up.”  Priceless.
Many of the leading pundits are predicting Austin Butler (Elvis) for Best Actor. He was pretty great.
Stay tuned!
BIONDI MATTERS — Back in the day, radio personalities, DJs, were king. Names like Jim Ladd; Casey Kasem; Rodney Bingenheimer; Johnny Holliday ; Robert W. Morgan; and Wolfman Jack ruled the roost on the West Coast; while Scott Muni; Dan Ingram; Murray the K; and Scott Shannon were East Coast stars (always loved Super Shan).
When I was in college, radio was my game. I was not only the DJ at the college station, but also the music director. I was mentored by the DJs at WBLI in Suffolk. Needless to say, it whet my appetite for the rest of my life.

Dick Biondi

Dick Biondi was a legend at Chicago’s famed WLS and his life is portrayed in the forthcoming Dick Biondi Documentary, that we were privileged to just see a rough cut of. Eight years in the making, it’s really a terrific rendering of not only Biondi and the marvelous attraction he was, but also it vividly depicts the often chaotic life of the radio DJ. One day you’re on top and the next day, you’re fired – often due to no more than a change of ownership of the station.

From his initial days at WLS, Biondi went from station to station, and at each stop developed a fervent, huge following. Ironically, his last stop was back at WLS! Poetic justice for sure. I mentioned at the top of this piece I was a DJ back in the day, but made the choice to write because the DJ-thing was just far too competitive and complicated. After watching this film, I well remembered everything about that competition.
Beautifully directed by Pamela Enzwiler-Pulice. PBS has already committed to airing it.
Check out this link for the film:
A great film for sure and a fantastic testament to a true legend.

Jane and Ken Dashow

SHORT TAKES — Jane Dashow did a fabulous job on husband’s Ken’s air-shift Wednesday for International Women’s Day on Q1043. Superb. She should get her own air-shift and we loved her music choices  …

Cast of Marlon Brando Sat Right There

Robert Funaro from The Sopranos joins director Vinny Pastore (also from The Sopranos) and Maureen Van Zandt for the forthcoming play Marlon Brando Sat Right There. Coming to Steve Walter’s Cutting Room on May 31. Everything Funaro’s been in has been a hit; The Irishman; The Sinner; Ray Donovan. Just exemplary work … The chatter about a new documentary on (of all people) Blood, Sweat & Tears has been rather remarkable. It’s called What The Hell Happened To Blood, Sweat and Tears. Check out the trailer:


Just read in Crain’s that the much lauded and historic Flatiron Building is empty! The last tenant St.Martin’s Press moved out last month. All the owners are suing one another Sad … RIP Topol at 87. He was most famous for Tevya in Norman Jewison’s Fiddler On The Roof

Apple TV+’s Shrinking just renewed for a second season. The best show on the streaming tunnels right now … Industry-veteran Steve Leeds is departing SiriusXMas talent Executive. He joined the satellite-network in 2004. Between you and I, he made the station what it is today

Rodney Bingenheimer with The Monkees

Micky Dolenz next week is off on a Flower Power Cruise; details to followHappy BDay Dave Stewart!

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Kim Garner; Jeff Smith; Dave Allocca; Marion Curtis; Julie Gurovitsch; Vinny Napolitano; Keren Leshen; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Jane and Ken Dashow; Lush Ice; Kip Kirby; Jane Rose; Reed Richards; Jeff Smith; Tony Tedecks; Milo Ventimiglia; James Spader; Kent Kotal; Roger Friedman; and ZIGGY.
Continue Reading
Advertisement pf_06-2

Trending

Copyright © 2023 Times Square Chronicles

Times Square Chronicles