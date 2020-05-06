Lost In Our Archives: No Bully Last Performance By Nick Cordero

Somehow we forgot to post this. Our hearts go out to Nick and his family, as we remember and keep him in our prayers.
No Bully (nobully.org), the leading anti-bullying nonprofit in the US, celebrated its annual Broadway Against Bullying charity cabaret in NYC on March 9, 2020. Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer Michael J. Moritz returned to direct this year’s one-night-only show at Sony Hall.
The lineup included Nick Cordero (Bullets Over broadway, Waitress, A Bronx Tale), Erich Bergen (Madame Secretary, Waitress), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton, Rent), Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera), Kim Steele (Hadestown, My Fair Lady), Joshua Colley (Les Miserables, Newsies), pop singer Jana, Chloe Lowery(Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Yanni), and Milly Shapiro (Hereditary, Matilda).
