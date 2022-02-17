Lottery Now Open At The Public For The Chinese Lady

The Chinese Lady by Lloyd Suh is a Barrington Stage Company and Ma-Yi Theater Company production. Directed by Ralph B. Peña the play is being presented by The Public Theater.

Inspired by the true story of the first Chinese woman to step foot in America, Lloyd Suh’s critically-acclaimed play,The Chinese Lady, is a tale of dark poetic whimsy and a unique portrait of the United States as seen through the eyes of a young Chinese girl. In 1834, 16-year-old Afong Moy sailed into New York Harbor and was immediately put on display for a paying public who were mesmerized by her exotic ways and horrified by her tiny bound feet. As audiences follow Moy’s travels through America as a living exhibit for decades, The Chinese Lady shares her impressions of a young country struggling with how to define itself.

