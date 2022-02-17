MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Lottery Now Open At The Public For The Chinese Lady

Lottery Now Open At The Public For The Chinese Lady

The Chinese Lady by Lloyd Suh is a Barrington Stage Company and Ma-Yi Theater Company production. Directed by Ralph B. Peña the play is being presented by The Public Theater.

Inspired by the true story of the first Chinese woman to step foot in America, Lloyd Suh’s critically-acclaimed play,The Chinese Lady, is a tale of dark poetic whimsy and a unique portrait of the United States as seen through the eyes of a young Chinese girl. In 1834, 16-year-old Afong Moy sailed into New York Harbor and was immediately put on display for a paying public who were mesmerized by her exotic ways and horrified by her tiny bound feet. As audiences follow Moy’s travels through America as a living exhibit for decades, The Chinese Lady shares her impressions of a young country struggling with how to define itself.

The Chinese Lady is now open for entries, one week prior to the performance and will close at 12PM ET on the day of the performance, February 23. Winners will be notified by email and push notification anytime from 12PM to 4PM, and if selected, winners will have one 1 hour to claim their tickets.

Following the conclusion of the TodayTix Digital Lottery, free same-day tickets may become available starting at 4PM ET.The Box Office agents will add your name to our digital standby upon arrival and will keep your spot in our digital line and contact you by SMS | text message or pager if and when tickets become available. All line members must be in or return to the lobby thirty minutes before the scheduled curtain to ensure timely distribution of tickets that become available at the last minute.

Related Items
Off Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Off Broadway

Submissions Open – Short New Play Festival 2022: Alchemy

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 15, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Down To Eartha, Gong Lum’s Legacy, Enda Walsh’s The Same, Here There Be Dragons – A New Musical Quest and AD 16

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 12, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: The Music Man, It Happened in Key West, Jagged Little Pill, To My Girls and A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 9, 2022
Read More

Get Ready For Off Broadway Week As Broadway Week Extends

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 7, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Harmony, Chita Rivera and Danny Burstein, Space Dogs, Irish Rep and Out Of Time

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 4, 2022
Read More

Claudia Rankine’s New Play, Help, Commissioned and Produced by The Shed, Confronts White Dominance

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 3, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen, Snuffs, Queens Girl in the World and Groove Machine Live

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 2, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: The Little Prince, Seth Rudetsky, Twist of Fate, This Space Between Us and A Class Act

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 29, 2022
Read More

Michael Urie Stars as Shakespeare in Jacobean Feminist Revenge Comedy Jane Anger

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 27, 2022
Read More