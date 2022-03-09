Louie’s Chicken NYC Brings Joy to Midtown with Delightful Servings

In Manhattan you can find a lot of chicken. What you won’t find is the epic side serving of hot lovin’ from the oven as you do at Louie’s Chicken NYC.

One visit to this sweet stop on Second Avenue will have you singing praises for what is easily the best chicken in town. Tantalize your tastebuds with amazing serving of such items as Rotisserie Chicken, Fried Chicken, Meatballs, Pat LaFrieda Burger, Philly Cheesesteak, Norwegian Salmon, Brisket, Pastrami and more.

Tom Citro is the owner of the hotspot that lies between 54th and 55th Streets. When you visit whether for takeout during lunch or to sit in the sunny restaurant for an early dinner, you are sure to catch a moment of glee from him. He will share a smile and some tips on his top favorite specials. Pick from the item of the day or stick to some tried and true favorites. No mater your selection you are going to be happy.

“At Louie’s Chicken, my team and I are dedicated to providing the good old fashioned home-made food using the same recipes as my grandparents,” said Tom Citro, owner Louie’s Chicken NYC. “Our customers eat-in or takeout several times a week and for me, that is the biggest compliment in the world.”

His staff only uses the freshest ingredients for all the food that is made on site and from scratch. The colorful display of locally sourced vegetables is matched by the heavenly scent of the rotisserie spinning away chicken. It is so enticing that a passersby will hop off their bike or a group walking will stop in their tracks to come inside for a try.

Obvious choices are the signature rotisserie chicken and scrumptious Tom’s Grandmother’s Meatballs, but not to be overlooked are incredibly healthy additional options like a salad bar and a deli style display of the most gorgeously green Brussel Sprouts you have ever seen. Of course, you could just go the opposite direction and indulge in a meal like their famous Fried Chicken.

And be sure to leave room for Juniors Cheesecake, which is delivered daily and served at the counter. If you are going to splurge on the calories what better way than a dish from another New York City institution.

Moreover, here you find a restaurant that supports the community beyond the neighborhood block. Citro is also very philanthropic. He supports the local police and fire departments, the Sutton Place Parks Conservancy, The African Children’s Choir, Turtle Bay Association, the Sutton Area Community and will continue to support various organizations that are near to his heart. IT

Louie’s Chicken NYC is a perfect restaurant for all these reasons. Get an amazing meal for your family or take advantage of their impressive catering options. It is the best decision you will make this week.

Get your yum on. For more information visit https://louieschickennyc.com.