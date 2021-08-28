Love Letter to Lip Lab By BITE

Bespoke beauty hits a high standard with customers of Lip Lab By BITE.

When you have the chance to make a customizable lipstick here you will sing nothing but praises. Everything about the process is phenomenal from start to finish. When you book an appointment you start the process by meeting with a color expert who is a master artist in our opinion.

They take the time to evaluate your skin tone and talk to you about your style to help you create your own personalized color. Creating your shade is both beneficial and fun.

After mixing and matching with over 30 shades in their gorgeous spectrum you then select your finish followed by a flavor. The entire process is topped off with your tube being engraved with your name.

While the step-by-step process may seem rudimentary on paper it is anything but that. What Lip Lab by BITE is actually accomplishing is a way for customers to feel confident and beautiful. It is a rare experience to feel like a royal figure when you get to sit with an artist. Together you are painting an ideal image for you that is carried with you everywhere you go.

Customizing a shade is a great personal gift to yourself as well as to your loved ones. Give a gift card for the experience as a birthday present, or pass along the love even further by throwing a party at the establishment. It’s a fantastic way to celebrate a bachelorette bash or even a corporate event. All is done with social distancing and safe precautions and measurements in place.

In store at various locations in America (Manhattan holds an amazing store in Soho at 174 Prince Street) you can get one custom lipstick for $60 USD. There is also special pricing for at home in person virtual sessions and private parties.

Visit Lip Lab by BITE and make a reservation here today.