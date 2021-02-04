Love Letters in Times Square

Soft-Firm’s Love Letters is the winner of the 13th annual Love in Times Square Design Competition, curated by Reddymade. Composed of repurposed and donated plywood from building façades across New York City, Love Letters is a large-scale sculptural installation that invites all who visit.

Love Letters winds across Duffy Square creating four integrated spaces that unite as one folding surface. From above you can see two interlocking hearts. The “Soap Box” offers outward facing seating that doubles as a stage for public speaking and performance. The “Love Seat” provides a more secluded bench for a pair, while the “Chapel” supports two tiers of seating for a small group to meet safely and view Times Square from an elevated perspective. The enclosure then rises to eye level in the “Wishing Well” as a space for meditation and reflection on the spirit of the city. Love Letters bestows an outdoor respite that allows for visual connection from a safe distance.

Now in its 13th year the Love in Times Square Design Competition has given the gift of art to the people who journey to the Big Apple. Visitors are invited to tie a wish, a memento, or an artifact onto the netted underlay, letters to a lost loved one, or a message of appreciation to essential workers. The public can layer on their own meanings to the plywood storefront, each an author of the installation. Over time, Love Letters will become a memorial and a beacon: a symbol of hope.

Love Letters will be unveiled at 11am on February 10th, 2021 at Father Duffy Square, between 46th and 47th Streets, and the installation will remain on view from February 10 to March 10, 2021.

The 2021 Love in Times Square Design Competition is presented in partnership with Reddymade, founded by the 2019 winner of the competition and award-winning architect, Suchi Reddy.