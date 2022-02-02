Love Radiates From Times Square On Valentine’s Day: Renewal Of Vows

Say “I do” all over again. Each year, couples are invited to celebrate romance, passion, and each other in a one of a kind tour-de-love — the Vow Renewal Ceremony. Couples of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to profess their love once again on the Red Steps. A special invitation is extended to lovebirds whose kisses bridge boundaries, be they religious, political, racial, or national, as well as couples in wedding attire.

Due to COVID-19, we were unable to host our traditional ceremony on the Red Steps at full capacity in 2021, but we held a virtual ceremony which you can watch below. Watch this page for more information about the 2022 Vow Renewal Ceremony.

Share your Valentine’s Day photos and love stories using #LoveTimesSquare via Twitter and Instagram, @TimesSquareNYC.