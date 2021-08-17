Lovely Summer with Fishers Island Lemonade

Last night in Williamsburg at Sea Wolf, Fishers Island Lemonade brought a lot of love to the summer evening.

Cool breezes swept over the East River and its bridges as the top-selling, full-flavor craft cocktail in a can hosted a splendid seasonal soiree for the memory books. Creator and founder of the beloved brand, Bronya Shillo, greeted guests with her chilled delightful beverages and brought smiles to the faces of guests.

Bronya is a drink genius whose company was one of the first to master the adult canned beverage market. Her standing in the industry is superb and for good reason. Every drink her company has mastered is blissfully wonderful.

Growing up on Fishers Island, New York after her family bought the island’s only hotel and restaurant, The Pequot Inn, Bronya inherited a lovely heritage of hospitality. When you speak to her you get an amazing sense of her rich history that has helped form this fantastic line. At The Pequot Inn over time she began to manage the bar and was responsible for batching The Pequot’s famous signature house cocktail, Fishers Island Lemonade, which has been served for nearly 100 years.

One night when a guest ordered a “Fishers” and beer she cleverly thought, “I wish this was a can of Fishers Island Lemonade.” This idea set her on a quest to create Fishers Island Lemonade in a ready-to-drink cocktail in a can. Taking this concept she exploded on the market with what can only be described as an incredible and refreshing drink.

Fishers Island Lemonade has grown to now be available in 13 states primarily in the Northeast and New England, and is widely recognized by its loyal fans for its tremendous quality and award-winning taste. She is a woman who rocks the adult beverage world and for this we applaud her. Now her line has expanded into the adult popsicle spectrum and it just couldn’t be more pleasing to the senses.

Make your own summer magical and check out the full line this season. You will be nothing more than smiles.

● Fishers Island Lemonade: A top-selling, full-flavor craft cocktail in a can, the original FIL recipe, a dual-spirits base, combining premium vodka, barrel-aged whiskey, lemon and honey, continues to lead the charge within the canned cocktail category. 9% ABV.

● Fishers Spiked Tea: A new twist on a classic, featuring a perfectly balanced half-and-half blend of the original vodka and barrel-aged whiskey spiked lemonade with fresh black tea. 7% ABV.

● Fishers Pink Flamingo: Born out of incredible demand, this delicious blend combines the original vodka and barrel-aged whiskey spiked lemonade with all-natural cranberry. 7% ABV.

● Fishers Fizz: A lighter, effervescent version of the original premium vodka and barrel-aged whiskey spiked lemonade recipe. 5% ABV.

● Fishers Spirit Pops: A unique, fun, and innovative offering to enjoy the great taste and flavor of FIL, but as a refreshing, frozen treat. The spirit pops are made with premium vodka, barrel-aged whiskey, lemon, and honey for a premium experience. 7% ABV.

Photos by Sydney Sheehan, Maaike Bernstorm, and Courtesy Fishers Island Lemonade