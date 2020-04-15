Lucille Award Nominations

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Nominations for the 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards were announced. Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer will reveal which productions and artists have won the awards unveiled May 3, with the ceremony moved online. Tim Sanford will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award while Anna Deavere Smith will be inducted onto the Playwrights’ Sidewalk. The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League, by arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation.

Two Playwrights Horizons productions lead the nominations, abridged due to the coronavirus pandemic. With seven nods is Michael R. Jackson’s semi-autobiographical musical A Strange Loop, which was co-produced with Page 73, followed by Will Arbery’s fabulous drama Heroes of the Fourth Turning, which received six nominations.

Grace McLean’s debut musical, In The Green, seen at Lincoln Center Theater as part of its LCT3 programming, earned six nods.

The Public Theater’s revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls, directed by Leah C. Gardiner, received five nominations, as did Dave Malloy’s a cappella musical Octet, and Jeanine Tesori and David Henry Hwang’s musical-play Soft Power.

Of 101 eligible productions, 41 shows were recognized with a total of 95 nominations.

Outstanding Play 
BLKS 
Produced by MCC Theater 
Written by Aziza Barnes 

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven 
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company 
Written by Stephen Adly Guirgis 

Heroes of the Fourth Turning 
Produced by Playwrights Horizons 
Written by Will Arbery 

Is This A Room 
Produced by Vineyard Theatre
Conceived by Tina Satter

Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie 
Produced by Ars Nova 
Created by The Mad Ones and Phillip James Brannon, Brad Heberlee, Carmen M. Herlihy, January LaVoy 

Outstanding Musical 
A Strange Loop 
Produced by Playwrights Horizons in association with Page 73 Productions 
Book, Music, and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson 

In The Green 
Produced by Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 
Soft Power 
Produced by The Public Theater and Center Theatre Group 
Play and Lyrics by David Henry Hwang, Music and Additional Lyrics by Jeanine Tesori 

The Secret Life of Bees 
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company 
Book by Lynn Nottage, Music by Duncan Sheik, Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead Based on the novel by Sue Monk Kidd 

Outstanding Revival 
A Bright Room Called Day 
Produced by The Public Theater 
Written by Tony Kushner 

Fires in the Mirror 
Produced by Signature Theatre 
Written by Anna Deavere Smith 
Performed by Michael Benjamin Washington 

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf 
Produced by The Public Theater 
Written by Ntozake Shange 

Little Shop of Horrors 
Produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth 
Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken 

MAC BETH 
Produced by Red Bull Theater 
Written by William Shakespeare, 
Adapted by Erica Schmidt 

Outstanding Solo Show 
Bella Bella 
Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club 
Written and Performed by Harvey Fierstein 

Dana H. 
Produced by Vineyard Theatre, Goodman Theatre, and Center Theatre Group 
Written by Lucas Hnath 
Performed by Deirdre O’Connell 

the way she spoke 
Produced by Audible 
Written by Isaac Gomez 
Performed by Kate del Castillo 

We’re Only Alive for A Short Amount of Time 
Produced by The Public Theater and Goodman Theatre 
Written and Performed by David Cale, Lyrics by David Cale, Music by David Cale and Matthew Dean Marsh 

Where We Stand 
Produced by WP Theater in association with Baltimore Center Stage 
Written and Performed by Donnetta Lavinia Grays 

Outstanding Director 
Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Tina Satter, Is This A Room
Danya Taymor, Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Annie Tippe, Octet
Les Waters, Dana H. 

Outstanding Choreographer 
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Camille A. Brown, Toni Stone
Raja Feather Kelly, A Strange Loop
Sam Pinkleton, Soft Power 
Travis Wall, The Wrong Man

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play 
Charles Busch, The Confession of Lily Dare
Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements
Raúl Esparza, Seared
Hamish Linklater, The Pain of My Belligerence
Aaron Yoo, The Headlands

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play 
Liza Colón-Zayas, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Emily Davis, Is This A Room
April Matthis, Toni Stone
Zoë Winters, Heroes of the Fourth Turning 
Kara Young, All the Natalie Portmans

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play 
Christopher Borg, The Confession of Lily Dare
Marc Bovino, Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie 
Garcia, Continuity
Francis Jue, Cambodian Rock Band 
Ken Narasaki, Greater Clements

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play 
Okwui Okpokwasili, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Estelle Parsons, A Bright Room Called Day
Michele Pawk, Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Stephanie Wright Thompson, Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie 
Alexandria Wailes, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical 
Jonathan Groff, Little Shop of Horrors
Joshua Henry, The Wrong Man
Francis Jue, Soft Power
Larry Owens, A Strange Loop
Conrad Ricamora, Soft Power

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical 
Eisa Davis, The Secret Life of Bees
LaChanze, The Secret Life of Bees
Beth Malone, The Unsinkable Molly Brown
Janelle McDermoth, We’re Gonna Die
Grace McLean, In The Green

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical 
Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors
Alex Gibson, Octet
Gus Halper, Sing Street
Jay Armstrong Johnson, Scotland, PA
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop 

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical 
Ashley Pérez Flanagan, In The Green
Ari Groover, Little Shop of Horrors
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
Ciara Renée, The Wrong Man 
Kuhoo Verma, Octet

Outstanding Scenic Design 
You-Shin Chen and Laura Jellinek, Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie
Yu-Hsuan Chen, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord
Tim Mackabee, Seared
James Noone, London Assurance 
Clint Ramos, Soft Power

Outstanding Costume Design 
Dede Ayite, BLKS
Montana Levi Blanco, A Strange Loop
Oana Botez, In The Green
Toni-Leslie James, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Rachel Townsend and Jessica Jahn, The Confession of Lily Dare

Outstanding Lighting Design 
Isabella Byrd, Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Alan C. Edwards, Fires in the Mirror
Tyler Micoleau, Socrates
Barbara Samuels, In The Green 
Jen Schriever, Power Strip

Outstanding Sound Design 
Justin Ellington, Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, Is This A Room
Hidenori Nakajo, Octet 
Nicholas Pope, In The Green

Outstanding Projection Design 
Stephan Mazurek, Mojada
Lisa Renkel and Possible, Emojiland the Musical
Ruey Horng Sun, The Headlands
Hannah Wasileski, Anatomy of a Suicide
Hannah Wasileski, Fires in the Mirror

