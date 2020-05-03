Lucille Lortel Awards: The Winners Heroes of the Fourth Turning and Octet

The 2020 Lucille Lortel Award nominations were announced by Jeremy Jordan and his wife Ashley Spencer. Tony-nominated actor and comedian Mario Cantone hosted the evening, with benefits from the event going to The Actors Fund and its efforts to help those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Jeremy Jordan and his wife Ashley Spencer

Jelani Alladin, Rachel Dratch, Jordan Fisher, Jackie Hoffman, Andy Karl, Nathan Lane, Tatiana Maslany, Debra Messing, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Nyambi Nyambi, Kelli O’Hara, Orfeh, Steven Pasquale, Lauren Patten, Alison Pill, Jeremy Pope, Condola Rashad, Krysta Rodriguez, Phillipa Soo, Sonya Tayeh, Marisa Tomei, Michael Urie, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge all joined in.

Debra Messing

Winners are:

Outstanding Play: Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Outstanding Musical: Octet

Outstanding Revival: for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Outstanding Solo Show: Dana H.

Outstanding Director: Annie Tippe, Octet

Outstanding Choreographer: Travis Wall, The Wrong Man

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play: Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play: Emily Davis, Is This A Room

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play: Francis Jue, Cambodian Rock Band

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play: Michele Pawk, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical: Larry Owens, A Strange Loop

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical: Grace McLean, In The Green

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Tie Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors and John – Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical: Kuhoo Verma, Octet

Outstanding Scenic Design: You-Shin Chen and Laura Jellinek, Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie

Outstanding Costume Design: Toni-Leslie James, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Outstanding Lighting Design: Isabella Byrd, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Outstanding Sound Design: Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Outstanding Projection Design: Ruey Horng Sun, The Headlands

Lifetime Achievement Award

Tim Sanford

Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee

Anna Deavere Smith