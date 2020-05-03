Lucille Lortel Awards: The Winners Heroes of the Fourth Turning and Octet

The 2020 Lucille Lortel Award nominations were announced by Jeremy Jordan and his wife Ashley Spencer. Tony-nominated actor and comedian Mario Cantone hosted the evening, with benefits from the event going to The Actors Fund and its efforts to help those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Jelani Alladin, Rachel Dratch, Jordan Fisher, Jackie Hoffman, Andy Karl, Nathan Lane, Tatiana Maslany, Debra Messing, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Nyambi Nyambi, Kelli O’Hara, Orfeh, Steven Pasquale, Lauren Patten, Alison Pill, Jeremy Pope, Condola Rashad, Krysta Rodriguez, Phillipa Soo, Sonya Tayeh, Marisa Tomei, Michael Urie, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge all joined in.
Winners are:
Outstanding Play: Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Outstanding Musical: Octet
Outstanding Revival: for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Outstanding Solo Show: Dana H.
Outstanding Director: Annie Tippe, Octet
Outstanding Choreographer: Travis Wall, The Wrong Man
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play: Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play: Emily Davis, Is This A Room
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play: Francis Jue, Cambodian Rock Band
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play: Michele Pawk, Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical: Larry Owens, A Strange Loop
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical: Grace McLean, In The Green
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Tie Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors and John – Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical: Kuhoo Verma, Octet
Outstanding Scenic Design: You-Shin Chen and Laura Jellinek, Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie
Outstanding Costume Design: Toni-Leslie James, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Outstanding Lighting Design: Isabella Byrd, Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Outstanding Sound Design: Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
Outstanding Projection Design: Ruey Horng Sun, The Headlands
Lifetime Achievement Award
Tim Sanford
Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee
Anna Deavere Smith
Google+
YouTube
RSS