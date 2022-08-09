Lucky Red Online Casino Review

When you play at online casino Lucky Red, you are guaranteed to play on a trusted and reputable casino site. This casino accepts punters from all over the world and provides a safe and secure online gaming environment.

Lucky Red is an established betting platform managed by BeSoftware N.V and was launched in 2009. It operates under the jurisdiction of the Curacao government and thus provides fair games and services that are up to the standards and guidelines of the iGaming industry.

Lucky Red Promotions

If you are a new player at Lucky Red casino, you can claim a generous welcome bonus as a starter pack. The welcome can be used in slots and other casino games. The casino grants a 400% welcome bonus up to $4000 after the first deposit.

There are also promotions for regular players, which could be daily, weekly or monthly. These promotions include deposit bonuses, progressive jackpots for slots, and daily bonuses. These bonuses are activated by entering the Lucky Red casino bonus codes. Lucky Red Casino bonus codes vary from one bonus offer to another and are well illustrated in the Terms and Conditions of the bonus.

Payment Options

This is where things get excited at Lucky Red Casino. The casino has impressive offers concerning deposit and withdrawal options. You can withdraw a maximum amount of $5000 per week and deposit a minimum amount worth $35. On the other hand, withdrawal amounts range from $20-$300 and vary from one withdrawal method to another.

Deposit methods accepted by this site are Visa, EcoPayz, Skrill, MasterCard, and Neteller, while withdrawal methods include

Wire Transfer

Neteller

Courier Cheque

MasterCard

Visa

Skrill

EcoPayz

Because of this variety of banking methods, the transaction process differs and ranges from instant to 5 working days.

Games Selections

Aforementioned above, Lucky Red online casino outsources its software and games from Real Time Gaming (RTG). The gaming collection is impressive and has different titles that gamblers can choose from. They include online slots and table games such as blackjack, baccarat, poker, roulette, and Pai Gow. Other casino games include jackpot games, lotteries, and speciality games.

These games can be played on the browser or in instant play mode. This enables players to choose the option that suits them. There is also a mobile gaming option for those who prefer betting on the go. Lucky Red Casino mobile casino is compatible with any smartphone and tablet, making it convenient for users.

Safety and Security

Security and safety are factors that should not worry online gamblers at Lucky Red Casino. This is because the site is fully licensed by the government of Curacao and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission. This implies that their games are fair and are not predetermined. Additionally, the casino browser uses advanced SSL encryption, keeping off malicious users like hackers and frequent cyberattacks. As a result, all players’ personal and banking information is safe

Customer Support

Lucky Red Casino has instant customer services available 24 hours. Users can use outlets such as live chat and emails to reach the support team.