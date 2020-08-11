MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Lunch and Learn For Writers

For all of the playwrights, aspiring writers, and those brand-new to the craft seeking community and connection. Any level of playwright is welcome, and we ask that all participants be 18 and over only please!

Playwrights host an hour-long writing workshop with prompts to get your ideas on the page so you can connect while collaborating to create new material and keep your skills sharp. After the workshop, stay online with each other via our platform to eat your lunch together virtually and chat about what you’ve written!

Click the link below to RSVP! After registering, you will receive a confirmation email (from the name Kelly Letourneau, email address no-reply@zoom.us – it might take a while, don’t worry!) containing information about joining the meeting, including the link to class. Be sure to submit your questions ahead of time when you register!Click the buttons below to RSVP. Follow us on the Primary Plus Facebook Group and the Primary Stages Facebook or Instagram for more updates!

Wednesday, August 12: Lunch-and-Learn with Edwin Sanchez 

On Wednesday, August 12 at 1PM ET, Edwin Sanchez (Playwright, Barefoot Boy with Shoes On at Primary Stages) will lead a lunch-and-learn with playwriting prompts to inspire your activism.

Events

