Broadway
Luxury NYC Senior Living Community Brings Producer of Hamilton and Other Broadway Luminaries to the Upper East Side
Inspīr Carnegie Hill, a luxury senior living residence on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, honored NYC’s Broadway Week by bringing theater’s top stars, music conductors and producers in-house to entertain and inform its residents for a month-long celebration.
Throughout February, the iconic Broadway experience came to life for Inspīr residents, many of whom are no longer capable of attending in-person shows. The scores of those who attended were over the moon with the all-star line-up that included producer Jeffrey Seller, of Hamilton and Avenue Q fame and currently in previews for Sweeney Todd; David Loud, the iconic musical director and conductor, and Jennifer Ashley Tepper, theater producer and author of “The Untold Stories of Broadway.” Tepper’s presentation, about Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre, featured a performance from Will Roland (Be More Chill, Dear Evan Hansen) with Nick Frenay playing the piano.
Last week, Seller regaled residents with stories of his experiences, from coming to Manhattan in the 1980s once his theater career started to take off (“I didn’t feel worthy enough for Zabar’s. I’d see all of the people ordering at the fish counter: white fish, sturgeon, lox, etc., and I was so intimidated… I felt like an imposter! It took me years to finally have the confidence to order smoked salmon”) to his opinions on his own shows (“As we’ve seen, sometimes I succeed and sometimes I fail. As I sit here at 58-years-old, I’ve made ten musicals, four of which have been successful and another four of five which have been failures… I just want to make another good one!”) Everyone in attendance wanted to know the light bulb moment when Seller knew he had to produce hits like Rent and In the Heights; in all these cases, he said, “I got a tingle! It was a sound I had never heard of on Broadway before and it pricked my ear and let me hear it in a new way.”
Seller came to Inspīr by way of an exciting new partnership with Broadway Plus, an organization whose mission is to bring the thrill of the Broadway theater to private groups.
Another stand-out evening a few days ago featured Loud, the legendary director behind hits such as Ragtime, Sondheim on Sondheim, Curtains and many others. Loud had residents in tears after discussing his journey with Parkinson’s Disease followed by a moving piano performance. Loud’s story hit home for dozens of residents who not only were enormous fans of his musical creations but also related to Loud’s health complications at an older age.
Inspīr resident Marilyn Snyder shared, “David Loud was truly an inspiration… he took his Parkinson’s diagnosis and did not allow it to minimize his dreams, ambitions and goals. Positive representation of those with Parkinson’s is slim, and David gave us all a message that transcends any diagnosis.”
Inspīr Carnegie Hill is one of the first senior living residences to go above and beyond the resident experience expectations by offering such an exceptional standard of life. Inspīr is wholly committed to the physical and mental well-being of its residents, with arts, culture and music programming being critical components. At these well-attended events, residents bond with each other over mutually shared experiences
“We provide an option like no other – combining luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, integrative health programs, world-class care and a robust arts and cultural program – all under one roof,” says CEO and president of Inspīr Carnegie Hill, Gregory Smith.
The NYC Broadway Week performances were so well-received that Inspīr has decided to expand the series making it part of their regular, year-long programming. They will also continue their partnership with Broadway Plus to bring more Broadway legends to the residents.
Inspīr, a luxury senior living brand offering a different approach to living for discerning seniors in urban markets. The new brand represents the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and world-class care. The brand’s flagship senior living residence, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, is located at 1802 Second Avenue at 93rd Street, in the heart of New York City’s Upper East Side. Inspīr Carnegie Hill boasts a masterfully designed building with state-of-the-art technology and 215 private residences customized to fit the needs of an aging population. The community offers assisted living, memory care and enhanced care options. Inspīr is developed by Maplewood Senior Living, in partnership with Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). For more information, please call 646-978-9040 or visit inspirseniorliving.com.
Broadway
Casey Likes will Star As “Marty McFly” in Broadway’s Back To The Future: The Musical
Casey Likes (Almost Famous: The Musical) will star as “Marty McFly” in the Broadway production of the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, Back To The Future: The Musical.
Likes joins the previously announced Tony Award winner Roger Bart as “Doc Brown” and Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles as “George McFly,” who are reprising their acclaimed performances from the original West End production. Back To The Future: The Musical begins Broadway performances Friday, June 30, 2023 and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
Casey Likes first emerged as a bright talent destined to be a part of the future of musical theater when he was named a finalist at the 2019 Jimmy Awards. He recently made his Broadway debut starring in the new musical Almost Famous. This morning, he was introduced by Bob Gale (co-writer of Back to the Future film trilogy) as Broadway’s “Marty McFly” in the middle of Times Square, as he emerged from a DeLorean LIVE on ABC’s Good Morning America. First look photos and video of Broadway’s Marty and Doc are available to view and download HERE.
Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.
Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back To The Future: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.
Back To The Future: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen(sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin. Hugh Coles is appearing with the support of Actors’ Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors’ Equity Association for its assistance with this production.
Tickets for Back To The Future: The Musical are now on sale through Telecharge by calling 212-239-6200 or visitinghttps://www.telecharge.com/Broadway/Back-to-the-Future-the-Musical/Overview?AID=BWY001390400.
The critically acclaimed West End production of Back To The Future: The Musical has been seen by 800,000 people to date, broken Adelphi Theatre box office records and recently extended to July 23, 2023. The production won the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. Back To The Future: The Musical had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on March 11, 2020 and officially opened in London on September 13, 2021.
The Original Cast Recording of Broadway’s Back To The Future: The Musical is available now from Sony Masterworks Broadway in all formats, including vinyl. (https://soundtracks.lnk.to/BTTFAlbum)
Back to the Future the film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today’s money).
For more information visit www.BackToTheFutureMusical.com/NewYork.
Broadway
Lea Salonga Is Acting and Producing Here Lies Love
Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lea Salonga will play Aurora Aquino — mother of Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino in the upcoming Broadway production of Here Lies Love. She will be playing the role from July 11 through August 13 at the Broadway Theatre.
Not only is Lea in the show but she will be part of the producing team, marking her Broadway producing debut. Hal Luftig, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna for Plate Spinner Productions, Clint Ramos and Jose Antonio Vargas will also be producing.
“I’m so excited to be joining ‘Here Lies Love’ as both a performer and producer!” Salonga said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be part of this show, as well as part of a company comprised of an abundance of Filipino talent, a first in Broadway history! We’re showing the world what we’re capable of!”
Here Lies Love follows the story of Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos and the country’s history under her power. Lea will be returning to the same theater where she made her Broadway debut as Kim in Miss Saigon, and won a Tony Award.
After Salonga’s five-week run, guest stars from the Philippines will take over in her place.
Conrad Ricamora and Jose Llana will reprise their performances as Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino and Ferdinand Marcos, but the question on everyone’s mind is will Ruthie Ann Miles return as Imelda Marcos. She was amazing the first time around.
Here Lies Love begins previews on June 17 with an opening night of July 20. Developed and directed by Alex Timbers and conceived by David Byrne, the production features music by Byrne and Fatboy Slim and lyrics by Byrne.
Broadway
New Musical “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” with Rob Ashford, Taylor Mac and Jason Robert Brown
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, the 1994 iconic blockbuster book by John Berendt, which still holds a New York Times bestseller list record, is being developed into a new musical. The production will be directed by Tony Award winner Rob Ashford, written by MacArthur “Genius” Grantee and Pulitzer Finalist Taylor Mac, with music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and choreography by Tanya Birl and Sarah O’Gleby. Additional creative team to be announced at a later date. An invitation only industry reading will take place May 12th and 13th, 2023.
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, was a finalist for the 1995 Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction, is the story of a socially prominent Savannah, Georgia, antiques dealer who was tried, and retried, for murder. The book was on the New York Times Best-Seller for 216 weeks and was adapted for Clint Eastwood’s 1997 film of the same name.
Rob Ashford (Director) is a Tony Award, Olivier Award, Emmy Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning director and choreographer. Broadway Theatre credits include Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Frozen, How To Succeed In Business, Promises, Promises, Evita, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Shrek, John Water’s Cry Baby, Curtains, & The Wedding Singer. London Theatre credits include The Winters Tale, Romeo & Juliet, The Entertainer, Harlequinade, Macbeth, Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, and the Olivier Award-winning productions of Anna Christie, A Streetcar Named Desire, and Parade. He directed and choreographed NBC’s “Sound of Music Live!” and “Peter Pan Live!”. He directed and choreographed Carousel, Carmen, & The Barber of Seville for Chicago Lyric Opera and Houston Grand Opera and choreographed Candide at La Scala, ENO, and Chatelet in Paris. He choreographed and staged the 2009, 2013, 2014, & 2015 Academy Awards winning an Emmy for his work on Baz Luhrmann’s 2009 production number featuring Hugh Jackman and Beyonce. He has staged The Tony Awards for 8 years and has also staged tributes at The Kennedy Center Honors for Barbra Streisand, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jerry Herman, Barbara Cook, Tom Hanks, Shirley MacLaine, and Meryl Streep. Films include choreography for Disney’s Cinderella, Beyond the Sea, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Ted 2, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile.
Taylor Mac (Book) is a MacArthur Fellow, a Pulitzer Prize Finalist, a Tony Nominee (for Best Play), and the recipient of the Kennedy Prize (with Matt Ray), the Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, a Guggenheim, a Drama League Award, a NY Drama Critics Circle Award, two Obie’s, two Bessies, and the first American to receive the International Ibsen Award. Mac is the author of Joy and Pandemic (premiering spring, 2023 at the Huntington Theater); The Hang (with Matt Ray); Gary, A Sequel to Titus Andronicus; A 24-Decade History of Popular Music; Hir; The Fre, The Walk Across America For Mother Earth, The Lily’s Revenge; The Young Ladies Of; and The Be(A)st of Taylor Mac.
Jason Robert Brown (Music and Lyrics) has written the music and lyrics to several of the most renowned and influential musicals of our time, including the generation-defining The Last Five Years, his debut song cycle Songs for a New World, and the seminal Parade, currently on Broadway in a highly acclaimed new production starring Ben Platt and directed by Michael Arden. His other musicals include 13, which was made into a feature film on Netflix last year; The Bridges of Madison County, winner of Tony Awards for score and orchestrations; Mr. Saturday Night with Billy Crystal; and Honeymoon In Vegas. As a pianist, singer and bandleader, Jason has performed concerts around the world. His latest album, “Coming From Inside The House,” features Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean and is available from Craft Recordings.
An invitation only industry reading will take place May 12th and 13th, 2023. Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil is being produced by Hal Luftig, Craig Haffner, and Sherry Wright.
