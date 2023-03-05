Luxury NYC Senior Living Community Brings Producer of Hamilton and Other Broadway Luminaries to the Upper East Side

Inspīr Carnegie Hill, a luxury senior living residence on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, honored NYC’s Broadway Week by bringing theater’s top stars, music conductors and producers in-house to entertain and inform its residents for a month-long celebration.

Throughout February, the iconic Broadway experience came to life for Inspīr residents, many of whom are no longer capable of attending in-person shows. The scores of those who attended were over the moon with the all-star line-up that included producer Jeffrey Seller, of Hamilton and Avenue Q fame and currently in previews for Sweeney Todd; David Loud, the iconic musical director and conductor, and Jennifer Ashley Tepper, theater producer and author of “The Untold Stories of Broadway.” Tepper’s presentation, about Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre, featured a performance from Will Roland (Be More Chill, Dear Evan Hansen) with Nick Frenay playing the piano.

Last week, Seller regaled residents with stories of his experiences, from coming to Manhattan in the 1980s once his theater career started to take off (“I didn’t feel worthy enough for Zabar’s. I’d see all of the people ordering at the fish counter: white fish, sturgeon, lox, etc., and I was so intimidated… I felt like an imposter! It took me years to finally have the confidence to order smoked salmon”) to his opinions on his own shows (“As we’ve seen, sometimes I succeed and sometimes I fail. As I sit here at 58-years-old, I’ve made ten musicals, four of which have been successful and another four of five which have been failures… I just want to make another good one!”) Everyone in attendance wanted to know the light bulb moment when Seller knew he had to produce hits like Rent and In the Heights; in all these cases, he said, “I got a tingle! It was a sound I had never heard of on Broadway before and it pricked my ear and let me hear it in a new way.”

Seller came to Inspīr by way of an exciting new partnership with Broadway Plus, an organization whose mission is to bring the thrill of the Broadway theater to private groups.

Another stand-out evening a few days ago featured Loud, the legendary director behind hits such as Ragtime, Sondheim on Sondheim, Curtains and many others. Loud had residents in tears after discussing his journey with Parkinson’s Disease followed by a moving piano performance. Loud’s story hit home for dozens of residents who not only were enormous fans of his musical creations but also related to Loud’s health complications at an older age.

Inspīr resident Marilyn Snyder shared, “David Loud was truly an inspiration… he took his Parkinson’s diagnosis and did not allow it to minimize his dreams, ambitions and goals. Positive representation of those with Parkinson’s is slim, and David gave us all a message that transcends any diagnosis.”

Inspīr Carnegie Hill is one of the first senior living residences to go above and beyond the resident experience expectations by offering such an exceptional standard of life. Inspīr is wholly committed to the physical and mental well-being of its residents, with arts, culture and music programming being critical components. At these well-attended events, residents bond with each other over mutually shared experiences

“We provide an option like no other – combining luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, integrative health programs, world-class care and a robust arts and cultural program – all under one roof,” says CEO and president of Inspīr Carnegie Hill, Gregory Smith.

The NYC Broadway Week performances were so well-received that Inspīr has decided to expand the series making it part of their regular, year-long programming. They will also continue their partnership with Broadway Plus to bring more Broadway legends to the residents.

Inspīr, a luxury senior living brand offering a different approach to living for discerning seniors in urban markets. The new brand represents the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and world-class care. The brand’s flagship senior living residence, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, is located at 1802 Second Avenue at 93rd Street, in the heart of New York City’s Upper East Side. Inspīr Carnegie Hill boasts a masterfully designed building with state-of-the-art technology and 215 private residences customized to fit the needs of an aging population. The community offers assisted living, memory care and enhanced care options. Inspīr is developed by Maplewood Senior Living, in partnership with Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). For more information, please call 646-978-9040 or visit inspirseniorliving.com.