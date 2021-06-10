MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Business

LVH Global Makes Revolutionary Decision as One of First in Travel Industry to Accept Bitcoin Payment System

LVH Global Makes Revolutionary Decision as One of First in Travel Industry to Accept Bitcoin Payment System

This weekend at Bitcoin Conference 2021, LVH Global made a landmark decision to be one of the first in the luxury vacation home industry to accept Bitcoin currency as payment for all their vacation homes across the globe. The announcement comes on the heels of LVH Global’s exciting upcoming opening of new office space in Miami. 

Moishe Mana, Amir Benesh

Current Founder & President, Amir Benesh, attended the conference and private event dinner with Miami – Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Other leaders within the industry like Moishe Mana, the billionaire real estate investor and CEO of MANA Convention Center, led the way in launching what was hailed as the largest worldwide conference focusing on Bitcoin to Florida.  

The buzz around the new currency that is dominating the world was solidified during the conference when guest speaker Micheal Saylor Tweeted from the event, “Buy #bitcoin. They’re not making it anymore – Mark Twain.”

The sold-out conference garnered over 12,000 ticketed attendees.  It was estimated that over 50,000 in total descended on Miami over the weekend for the special event and other activations, thus showing the strength and interest in technology. It has additionally been noted in the media to be one of Miami’s largest events since the start of the pandemic.

With strong indication that the world is recovering with a strong turnout, travel has also become a highly sought-after trend again. LVH Global holds the highest standard of excellence in capturing the luxury vacation experience. 

Amir A. Benesh

In the hands of the company’s founder Amir Benesh, the phrase “the world at your fingertips” has never been more clearly defined. Celebrities to CEOs call him the guru of travel for good reason. The internationally renowned company highlights 7,000 luxury homes in 140 countries worldwide offered with full staff services and amenities completely personalized for every desire. 

LVH Global focuses on details that immaculately express the best of high-end hospitality. From small expressions like daily fresh flowers in rented mansions to exclusive caviar dishes on private jets, their portfolio of offerings is extensive and unique. Going above and beyond, they highlight a comprehensive list of services that focuses on bringing the divine tastes of local farms and the flair of homebred chefs to the forefront. Any country a high-end customer visits will be full of culinary bliss. 

For more information please contact Glo Creative and visit https://lvhglobal.com

Related Items
Business

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Business

First-Ever Wynwood Luxury Hotel to Break Ground in Landmark Real Estate Development

Suzanna BowlingJune 9, 2021
Read More

Top Considerations to Keep in Mind While Designing a Golf Course

WriterJune 8, 2021
Read More

Explore the Amazing Benefits of Hiring Professional Demolition Services

WriterJune 8, 2021
Read More

Analysis of Real Estate Business During COVID-19 by Benjamin Gordon Cambridge Capital

WriterJune 8, 2021
Read More

Merch design and tips for growing your online engagement – Everything you need to know

WriterJune 3, 2021
Read More

Ernst Takes Home Two Strata Industry Awards

WriterMay 30, 2021
Read More

How do I find a strata manager In NSW?

WriterMay 30, 2021
Read More

Explore the Top Reasons to Invest in Ergonomic Chairs at Work

WriterMay 27, 2021
Read More

Crushing It with Keyshawn Butler in Choreography and Music Production

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 25, 2021
Read More