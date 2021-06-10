LVH Global Makes Revolutionary Decision as One of First in Travel Industry to Accept Bitcoin Payment System

This weekend at Bitcoin Conference 2021, LVH Global made a landmark decision to be one of the first in the luxury vacation home industry to accept Bitcoin currency as payment for all their vacation homes across the globe. The announcement comes on the heels of LVH Global’s exciting upcoming opening of new office space in Miami.

Moishe Mana, Amir Benesh

Current Founder & President, Amir Benesh, attended the conference and private event dinner with Miami – Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Other leaders within the industry like Moishe Mana, the billionaire real estate investor and CEO of MANA Convention Center, led the way in launching what was hailed as the largest worldwide conference focusing on Bitcoin to Florida.

The buzz around the new currency that is dominating the world was solidified during the conference when guest speaker Micheal Saylor Tweeted from the event, “Buy #bitcoin. They’re not making it anymore – Mark Twain.”

The sold-out conference garnered over 12,000 ticketed attendees. It was estimated that over 50,000 in total descended on Miami over the weekend for the special event and other activations, thus showing the strength and interest in technology. It has additionally been noted in the media to be one of Miami’s largest events since the start of the pandemic.

With strong indication that the world is recovering with a strong turnout, travel has also become a highly sought-after trend again. LVH Global holds the highest standard of excellence in capturing the luxury vacation experience.

Amir A. Benesh

In the hands of the company’s founder Amir Benesh, the phrase “the world at your fingertips” has never been more clearly defined. Celebrities to CEOs call him the guru of travel for good reason. The internationally renowned company highlights 7,000 luxury homes in 140 countries worldwide offered with full staff services and amenities completely personalized for every desire.

LVH Global focuses on details that immaculately express the best of high-end hospitality. From small expressions like daily fresh flowers in rented mansions to exclusive caviar dishes on private jets, their portfolio of offerings is extensive and unique. Going above and beyond, they highlight a comprehensive list of services that focuses on bringing the divine tastes of local farms and the flair of homebred chefs to the forefront. Any country a high-end customer visits will be full of culinary bliss.

