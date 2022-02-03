With the Winter Olympics approaching, curling is the sport of the hour. Now at Beast & Butterflies at M Social Times Square, has unveiled the first rooftop curling rink comes to Times Square. Beast & Butterflies opened in summer 2021 and boasts 7,500 square feet of wrap-around terrace space, unobstructed views of the city and curated libations crafted by consulting beverage director Frank Caiafa, the author of the award-winning “Waldorf Astoria Bar Book.”

Worried you might freeze to death? No worries, the pitch sits in a heated, weatherized tent and is available for play every day from noon to 10 p.m. Reservations are available in 45-minute intervals for $30 per person. Registered guests also get a complimentary Bacardi-spiked warm apple cider cocktail.

The hotel also offers 480 beautifully contemporary designed rooms. Check out the hotel’s website here

The new in bar and curling rink is open to guests of the hotel and others.