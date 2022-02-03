With the Winter Olympics approaching, curling is the sport of the hour. Now at Beast & Butterflies at M Social Times Square, has unveiled the first rooftop curling rink comes to Times Square. Beast & Butterflies opened in summer 2021 and boasts 7,500 square feet of wrap-around terrace space, unobstructed views of the city and curated libations crafted by consulting beverage director Frank Caiafa, the author of the award-winning “Waldorf Astoria Bar Book.”
Worried you might freeze to death? No worries, the pitch sits in a heated, weatherized tent and is available for play every day from noon to 10 p.m. Reservations are available in 45-minute intervals for $30 per person. Registered guests also get a complimentary Bacardi-spiked warm apple cider cocktail.
The hotel also offers 480 beautifully contemporary designed rooms. Check out the hotel’s website here
Google+
YouTube
RSS