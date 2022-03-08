MAC Award Nominees Announced Celebrating The Best In Cabaret

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets announced their 2022 MAC Award nominees. The nominees were determined by votes cast by the active MAC membership, except for the song and recording categories, which were determined by special committees.

The 2022 MAC Award Nominees are:

Female Vocalist

Susan Mack

Music in the Air

Birdland Theater

Amy Beth Williams

Beautiful Mystery: The Songs of Leonard Cohen; A Thousand Beautiful Things

Don’t Tell Mama

Deborah Zecher

Jewish Caroling: The Music of Carole King, Carole Bayer Sager, and Carolyn Leigh

Don’t Tell Mama

Male Vocalist

Sean Patrick Murtagh

Summer Sunday Soiree, Holiday Test Drive IX

West Bank Cafe, The Green at Lincoln Center, Martuni’s Piano Bar (SF)

Kim David Smith

Mostly Marlene, A Wery Weimar Christmas

Club Cumming (NYC), Club Cumming on the Coast (Kennebunkport, ME), Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Dorian Woodruff

Studio Musician: The Music of Manilow

Pangea

Major Artist – Female

Meg Flather

Rodgers and Hammerstein 2021

Don’t Tell Mama

Tanya Moberly

I Love New York Songwriters Part II

Don’t Tell Mama

Gabrielle Stravelli

Various different shows

Birdland, West Bank Cafe

Major Artist – Male

Peter Cincotti

Birdland

Jason Kravits

Off the Top

Birdland

Craig Pomranz

Welcome Back; We’re Back Again with a Holiday Show

Pangea

David Sabella

25Chicago25; Pandemic Relief

Feinstein’s/54 Below; Pangea

New York Debut

Roderick Ferguson

Man Overboard!!!

Don’t Tell Mama

Carolyn German

Unsolicited Advice

Don’t Tell Mama, The Duplex

Bruce Sabath

Searching for Tevye

Don’t Tell Mama

Celebrity Artist

Natalie Douglas

Best of Tributes: The Women (Nina, Dolly, Roberta); Best of Tributes: The Men (Nat, Sammy, Elvis); Tributes: James Taylor; To Nina: Tribute to Nina Simone; Four Women, Four Decades

Birdland Theater, Birdland Jazz Club, Feinstein’s at the Nikko (S.F.), Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael (Indiana), Gulfshore Playhouse (Naples, FL)

Andre De Shields

Black by Popular Demand

Feinstein’s/54 Below

Norm Lewis

(There’s No Place Like) Home for the Holidays

Feinstein’s/54 Below

Billy Stritch

Billy’s Place

Birdland

Lillias White

The Green Room 42

Impersonation/Characterization/Drag Artist

Flotilla DeBarge

Corona and FLO; Shots & Shrieks with Nurse Fatass; Do They Flo It’s Christmas?

Pangea

Jinkx Monsoon AND BenDeLaCreme

The Return of the Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show

Town Hall, Lincoln Theatre (Washington, D.C.)

Cisst Walken

Hammered Drag Brunch; The Invasion; The Simsinz; Completely

The Rusty Nail, Stonewall Inn, Caveat, Rockbar NYC

Musical Comedy Performer

Leanne Borghesi

Borghesi’s Back

Don’t Tell Mama

Andrea Bell WOLFF

Adventures in Vegas

Don’t Tell Mama

Duo/Group

Elena Bennett AND Fred Barton

Bennett and Barton: Back in the Swing of Things!

West Bank Cafe

Michael Garin AND MARDIE MILLIT

The Michael and Mardie Show

West Bank Cafe

Darnell White AND David LaMarr

Fully Vaccinated

Don’t Tell Mama

Major Duo/Group

Jim Caruso AND Billy Stritch

Bemelmans Bar at the Carlyle Hotel

Clearly Now (Sean Harkness, Lina Koutrakos, Marcus Simeone)

Clearly Now, Season 3

Don’t Tell Mama, Pangea

Eric Comstock AND Barbara Fasano

Birdland

Piano Bar Instrumentalist

Nate Buccieri

Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s; The Duplex

GERRY DIEFFENBACH

Don’t Tell Mama; The Duplex; Stonewall Inn

William TN Hall

Don’t Tell Mama; Brandy’s

Michael McAssey

Pangea

Darnell White

Brandy’s; Stonewall Inn

Piano Bar/Restaurant singing Entertainer Female

Elaine Brier

Don’t Tell Mama

MARIA GENTILE

Brandy’s; Stonewall Inn; The Duplex

Tara Martinez

Don’t Tell Mama

Alison Nusbaum

Don’t Tell Mama; Brandy’s

Piano Bar/Restaurant singing Entertainer Male

Jonathan Hoover

Don’t Tell Mama

Brian Kalinowski

Don’t Tell Mama

Paul Pilcz

Don’t Tell Mama

Jon Satrom

Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s

Restaurant/Hotel Lounge/ Happy Hour Entertainer

Yaz Fukuoka

Don’t Tell Mama

Eric Yves Garcia

West Bank Cafe

Ricky Ritzel

Don’t Tell Mama

Sheree Sano

Chez Josephine

Ensamble Instrumentalist

Steve Doyle, Bass

Cast Party (Birdland); A Swinging Birdland Christmas (Birdland); Karen Oberlin and Bewitched: The Life and Lyrics of Lorenz Hart (Birdland)

Matt Scharfglass, Bass

Tanya Moberly/I Love New York Songwriters Part II (Don’t Tell Mama), Marnie Klar/A Woman’s Prerogative (Don’t Tell Mama), Debbie Zecher/Jewish Caroling (Don’t Tell Mama), Scott Coulter & Friends/From Dolly Parton to David Bowie(Feinstein’s/54 Below)

Skip Ward, Bass

Sue Matsuki & Gregory Toroian: Sunday Open Mic & Jazz Brunch (Pangea), Brenda Braxton/After Hours! (Feinstein’s/54 Below); Maria Corsaro/You Taught My Heart to Sing (Pangea); Kati Neiheisel/Yesterday… Once More (Pangea); Sidney Myer (Pangea)

Recurring Series

The Line-Up With Susie Mosher

Produced by Susie Mosher and Hope Royaltey; music direction by Brad Simmons

Birdland Theater

Ricky Ritzel’S Broadway

Created and produced by Ricky Ritzel; staged and choreographed by Jay Rogersand Aaron Morishita

Don’t Tell Mama

Salon

Founder, Artistic Director, Host: Mark Janas; Executive Director: Tanya Moberly

Don’t Tell Mama

Reveu Or Special Production

Rita Hayworth – The Heat Is On!

Starring Quinn Lemley, written and directed by Carter Inskeep, produced by Paul Horton, musical director Tom Wilson, costume designer Wendall Going

Don’t Tell Mama

A Swinging Birdland Christmas

Created by and starring Billy Stritch, Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso

Birdland

Rian Keating: Time Stamps – Life Fragments In Story And Song

Written and performed by Rian Keating; directed by Tanya Moberly; musical direction by Woody Regan

Don’t Tell Mama

Virtual Presentation

Cabaret Conversations

Conceived, curated, and hosted by Michael Kirk Lane; produced by 92Y School of Music

92Y web site

Mardie Millet: Live From Locckdown!

Mardie Millit: producer, writer, director, videographer, and star; Michael Garin: pianist, arranger, occasional singer

Facebook

Open Mac Live!

Hosted by and principal performer: Michael McAssey, produced by Peter Nictakis

Facebook, YouTube

Weekly Virtual Spotlight On You Open Mic

Produced and emceed by Natasha Castillo

Facebook, YouTube

Emcee

Jim Caruso

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

Birdland

Susie Mosher

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

Birdland Theater

Director

Barry Kleinbort

Claudine Cassan-Jellison/Hey Frenchy: Stories and Songs from the Pantry (Don’t Tell Mama) Anita Gillette and Penny Fuller/Sin Twisters (Feinstein’s/54 Below); Karen Mason/Christmas! Christmas! Christmas! (Laurie Beechman); Haley Swindal/Back in Business (Feinstein’s/54 Below)

Lina Koutrakos

Dorian Woodruff/Studio Musician: The Music of Manilow (Pangea); Kati Neiheisel/Yesterday…Once More (Pangea); Susan Mack/Music in the Air (Birdland)

Tanya Moberly

Amy Beth Williams/Beautiful Mystery – The Songs of Leonard Cohen (Don’t Tell Mama); Rian Keating/Time Stamps – Life Fragments in Story and Song (Don’t Tell Mama); Bruce Sabath/Searching for Tevye (Don’t Tell Mama); Marnie Klar/A Woman’s Prerogative (Don’t Tell Mama); Frank McDonough/Legends of Las Vegas (Don’t Tell Mama);

Musical Director

Daryl Kojak

Celia Berk/Porch Performances (Music at the Mansion); Collection of Solos and Duets from the Great American Songbook/ Beloved Songs from Stage and Screen (Old Dutch Church, Kingston, NY); Tulis McCall/Tulis Talks and Sings (Don’t Tell Mama); ASA/Cabaret Scenes Magazine’s 25th Anniversary (The Green Room 42)

Tracy Stark

Sidney Myer/Sidney Myer at Pangea (Pangea); Meg Flather/Rodgers and Hammerstein 2021 (Don’t Tell Mama); Kim David Smith/Mostly Marlene (Club Cumming); Brenda Braxton/After Hours (Feinstein’s/54 Below); Alice Ripley/Alice Ripley in Concert (The Green Room 42)

Billy Stritch

Cast Party (Birdland), Marilyn Maye (Birdland); Linda Eder/Feinstein’s/54 Below; LuAnn DeLessups (Feinstein’s/54 Below)

Gregory Toroian

Sue Matsuki/This Broad’s Way (Pangea), Maria Corsaro/You Taught My Heart to Sing (Pangea); Kati Neiheisel/Yesterday… Once More (Pangea), Dorian Woodruff/Studio Musician-The Music of Manilow (Pangea); Jackie Draper/Spreadin’ Rhythm Around (Laurie Beechman Theatre)

Technical Director

Adam DeCarlo

Meg Flather/Rodgers and Hammerstein 2021; Angela Bacari/One Night Only; Claudine Cassan-Jellison/ Hey Frenchy: Stories and Songs from the Pantry; Deborah Zecher/Jewish Caroling; Ricky Ritzel’s Broadway (all at Don’t Tell Mama)

KJ Hardy (lights) And Amanda Raymond (Sound)

Marilyn Maye’s 93rd Birthday Celebration; André De Shields/Black by Popular Demand; Jason Danieley/Reflections; Kelli O’Hara/Diamond Series; Paulo Szot/An Enchanted Evening (all at Feinstein’s/54 Below)

Rocky Noel

Leanne Borghesi/Borghesi’s Back (Don’t Tell Mama); Our Sinatra (Birdland Theater); Quinn Lemley/The Heat Is On (Don’t Tell Mama); Marnie Klar/A Woman’s Prerogative (Don’t Tell Mama); Claudine Cassan-Jellison/ Hey Frenchy: Stories and Songs from the Pantry (Don’t Tell Mama)

Alison Nusbaum

Rian Keating/Time Stamps; Bruce Sabath/Searching for Tevye; David LaMarr and Darnell White/Fully Vaccinated; Timothy Quinlan/All My Stupid Jobs; Andrea BellWolff/Showgirl (all at Don’t Tell Mama)

Kelly Wohlford

Tanya Moberly/I Love NY Songwriters Part II; Amy Beth Williams/A Thousand Beautiful Things; American Popular Song Society; Cathy Taylor/Life Hack Unabridged; Jill Senter/La Soirée (all at Don’t Tell Mama)

Song

Inside

Music and Lyrics by Meg Flather

Just Say Good-Bye

Music by John Forster, Lyrics by John Forster and Harriet Goldberg

Let The Music Play

Music and Lyrics by Paul Rolnick and David Friedman

Warp And Weave

Music and Lyrics by John Forster

While I’m Still Here

Music and Lyrics by Bob Levy

Comedy/Novelty Song

Boo Hoo

Music by John Forster, Lyrics by John Forster, Hillary Rolls, Tom Toce

Helium

Music and Lyrics by John Forster

I Survived You

Music and Lyrics by Bob Levy

Those Year-End Hot Kisses

Music and Lyrics by John A. Todras

You Can Keep The Wings

Music and Lyrics by Carolyn German

Recording (LaMott Friedman Award)

Tina Burner

Maybe This Time

Chip Deffaa / Various Artists

Chip Deffaa’s Irving Berlin: Love Songs and Such

Dawn Derow

My Ship, Songs from 1941

Bob Levy

While I’m Still Here

Marya Zimmet

On the Road to Love

Major Recording

Phil Geoffrey Bond / VARIOUS ARTISTS

Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions Vol 1

CLEARLY NOW (Sean Harkness, Lina Koutrakos, Marcus Simeone)

Clearly Now

Gay Marshall

Back on Boogie Street – The Songs of Leonard Cohen

Karen Mason

Let the Music Play

David Sabella

Time Heals

As previously announced, Chita Rivera and Marta Sanders each receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. The Mabel Mercer Foundation and Lennie Watts each receive a MAC Board of Directors Award. Aaron Lee Battle is the Hanson Award winner, and CABARET ON THE COUCH receives the Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award. Jim Caruso’S CAST PARTY/PAJAMA CAST PARTY receives the Show of the Year Award.

The winners will be revealed as the envelopes are opened live at the 36th Annual MAC Awards on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:00 pm at Peter Norton Symphony Space in New York City.

The MAC Awards ceremony is produced by Michael Kirk Lane and directed by Lennie Watts, with musical direction by Yazuhiko Fukuoka The event is open to the public.

Tickets are available at www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-36th-mac-awards. For additional information, visit www.MACnyc.com.