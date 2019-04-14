Mac Owners Still Aren’t Pleased with iCloud Photos

While many professional photographers may prefer to use macOS for their work due to its stability and overall polished feel as compared to Windows, a lot of them still aren’t happy with how Apple stores photos in its iCloud.



Keeping track of countless files is not an easy task for any photographer which is why they rely on photo enhancement software with DAM, or Digital Asset Management technology that lets them store their photos on their systems with much more ease. This is something that Apple’s iCloud storage still struggles with and users get frustrated as a result.



Less Straightforward than Others

The frustration for users starts right from the get-go, when they have to get started with using iCloud. They can’t just install it as an app or find it as an app on their systems. Instead, it has to be located in settings and then activated, after which they get an icon to show up. Afterward, they get access to the iCloud Drive and this is where the problem gets worse.



Within this system, there are two separate areas: iCloud and iCloud Drive. Photos, among a few other things, get stored in the iCloud section while data coming from Mail, iMovie, and TextEdit goes to iCloud Drive. This system is nothing if not confusing for the end user. This also points to another problem Mac owners have with photo management with iCloud: it’s not a service made solely for managing photos.



DAM Software to take a look at

Digital Asset Management is a feature that many photo editors are adopting now because it makes photographers’ jobs easier by handling their data. Following are some of the best ways you can use such photo editors and dedicated DAM software to manage your photos:



Luminar 3

Much more than the best photoshop plugin, Luminar 3 comes with its own photo management system named Libraries. This system makes it very easy for photographers to manage their photos on their hard drives by sorting them by date, making changes to their names, moving them around into folders and much more. The best thing about Luminar’s system is that any change you make to a file from within Luminar also gets reflected on your hard drive, and vice versa. This makes the job even easier, as photographers don’t have to manage files in two places separately.



Lightroom

Lightroom has been a great way to edit your photos as well as manage them on your computer for a very long time, and for good reason. It has a robust cataloging system which can sort your files in various ways. It also allows you to make your own folders and categorize them in whichever way you like. With Lightroom, it’s easier to find your photos no matter when you took them and make changes if needed.



ACDSee

With ACDSee, you can have your files stored based on their metadata which is great if you shoot with multiple cameras because you can see your photos categorized based on each camera. Renaming files, moving them around, and editing multiple ones at once is easy with ACDSee. It also goes a step beyond some other editing software by reminding you to make backups of your photos and then helping you make them. Backups are crucial for every photographer to make so this feature is a helpful addition.



MediaValet

For a more advanced DAM solution, take a look at MediaValet. It operates in the cloud, so it becomes a direct competitor to iCloud. MediaValet makes it quick and easy to store files and share them with others. You can have various categories for your photos, including those with strict permissions as far as viewing files is concerned. MediaValet also comes with exceptional always-available support that makes it an ideal DAM solution for serious photographers.

For Mac users that don’t like how iCloud handles their photos, these are some of the best ways to manage their photos on-device and online, whichever they prefer. There are other services that can be used as well, like Flickr, but many of these don’t have very advanced cataloging features and some are already reducing the maximum number of photos you can store without paying up.