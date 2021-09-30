Macbeth Shall Never Vanquish At Least If Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga Star Next Year On Broadway

He’s heating up the red carpet and film screens as James Bond in “No Time To Die.” Now Craig takes on one of Shakesphere’s greatest roles. Craig last appeared in Othello off Broadway opposite David Oyelowo at the NYTW in 2016. Craig, was last seen on Broadway in 2013’s Betrayal opposite his wife Rachel Weisz.

Ruth Negga will be making her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth. She previously was seen in Shakespeare Hamlet at St. Anne’s Warehouse. Negga is an Ethiopian-Irish actress known for the AMC television series Preacher and the film Loving. For which she received several major nominations, including at the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, and won the Irish Film and Television Award for Best Actress.

Directing the Scottish play is Sam Gold (A Doll’s House, Part 2 and Fun Home). Gold, staged several the King Lear with Glenda Jackson, Hamlet starring Oscar Isaac and the Othello that featured Craig at the NYTW. The new production will run for a limited 15-week engagement and is scheduled to begin performances on March 29, 2022, ahead of opening night on April 28 at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre. “I am beyond thrilled to be participating in this historic season as theatre re-emerges, and to be working with two such masterful actors on one of dramatic literature’s most challenging and epic dramas,” said director Sam Gold. “I can’t wait to get started!”

A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, Macbeth tells the story of one couple’s obsession with power—and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. For 15 weeks only, this thrilling new production will capture the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare’s most haunting text like never before.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. ET.