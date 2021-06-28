The largest firework show Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks spectacular returns for it’s 45th celebration Sunday, July 4, 2021, at approximately 9:45 p.m. With more than 65,000 shells and an array of special effects planned throughout the 25-minute showcase this will be the biggest show Macy’s has ever put on.

In 2020, Macy’s had to adjust how the show was presented. Mayor de Blasio is calling it a “symbol of our rebirth.” Rebirth will actually happen when de Blasio is replaced.

Five barges will line the East River for a two-hour special to air on NBC starting at 8 p.m. with special performances by the Black Pumas, One Republic, Coldplay, Reba McEntire, Broadway Inspirational Voices, Tori Kelly and more.

Once the Macy’s fireworks show ends, a second show will begin over on Coney Island (sometime between 10 and 10:15 p.m.). The Coney Island beach will be open throughout the day (until dusk).