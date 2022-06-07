Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Returns to Dazzle Big Apple

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, curated the score which features a selection of America’s unique musical genres that have inspired and captivated the world. From Jazz and Hip Hop to R&B, Rock and Country music, as well as patriotic standards, the songs that underscore the pyrotechnics in the sky will uplift spirits. Highlights include “The Star-Spangled Banner” performed by The United States Army Soldiers’ Chorus, “Born in the USA,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing” featuring Kenny Lattimore and the Community Baptist Church Choir, and “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand)” performed by The Young People’s Chorus of New York City, among other fan favorites.

No Macy’s Fireworks show would be complete without a spectacular tribute in light and the signature moment of each spectacle, the Macy’s Golden Mile. Showcased to a medley of “My Country Tis of Thee” and “America the Beautiful,” thousands of golden-hued shells will create a dramatic cascade effect stretching for more than a mile across the East River.

The Best Views

On July 4th, Macy’s Fireworks may be viewed from the comforts of home and any area with an unobstructed view of the sky above the East River in Midtown. Public viewing locations will be set up and managed by the NYPD. Official public viewing locations will be announced at a later date for portions of the Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan waterfronts. Spectators are encouraged to check macys.com/fireworks for the most up-to-date viewing information including entry details and marine viewing.

A National Television Spectacle

Spectators from coast-to-coast will also have a front row view of the pyro in the sky by tuning to NBC’s national broadcast of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (8-10 p.m. ET/PT, 7-9 p.m. CT/MT, check local listings or stream the show on Peacock®). The nation’s No. 1 Independence Day special will also feature performances from some of music’s brightest stars.

Special Thanks

Macy’s glittering spectacle is made possible in part by GoBowlingTM, Green Giant®, Jennie-O, New York Life, Ram Trucks, Sinclair Oil Corporation and is presented in partnership with the City of New York. Spectators in New York City are encouraged to enjoy the full Macy’s Fireworks experience by tuning in to radio station 1010 WINS (via 1010 WINS-AM, or 1010 WINS on the AUDACY mobile app) to hear the musical score to which the show is choreographed.

Behind the Big Sparks

Fireworks fans can get a sneak preview at the magic behind the spectacle by enjoying a series of Macy’s Live episodes at macys.com/macyslive. Leading up to the big day, the Macy’s Fireworks team will showcase the inner workings of the pyrotechnic celebration. Visit macys.com/macyslive for the programming schedule.

For more information on the 46th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks visit macys.com/fireworks.

In addition, follow and take part in the excitement on various social platforms via @macys and #MacysFireworks.