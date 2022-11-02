Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Has Lea Michele, Funny Girl, A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and The Lion King

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, line-up has been announced. On Thursday, November 24 at 9:00 AM, the 96th edition of Macy’s iconic parade celebrates with giant character helium balloons, celebrity and animated floats, marching bands from across the US, performance groups, clowns, music stars and the star of the show Santa Claus.

Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl, the casts of A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and The Lion King.

Performances include Paula Abdul; Big Time Rush; Cam; Jordan Davis; Blue’s Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz; Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan; Jimmy Fallon & The Roots; Fitz and the Tantrums; Kirk Franklin; Mario Lopez and family; Ziggy Marley; Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles; the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street®; Sean Paul; the cast of Peacock’s Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg); the Radio City Rockettes®; Joss Stone; Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue; Jordin Sparks; Dionne Warwick; and Betty Who.