The ​Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) celebrates the craft of artist-made jewelry with ​MAD About Jewelry 2020​, virtual shows and sales of more than 40 of the world’s most innovative contemporary jewelry artists. Small groups of artists will show their work on the museum’s website, then every two weeks, the artists will rotate and jewelry by a new group will be featured for sale. In mid-November, MAD About Jewelry 2020 will culminate with a presentation of work from all the 2020 artists, including new work, online through the end of the year.

Join lively conversations with Bryna Pomp, MAD About Jewelry’s curator, with many of our artists as they present their designs and give insights on their artistic practices. Tune in on October 23 to meet the next four artists with the final holiday ​trunk show on December 1st (see full schedule below). All proceeds directly benefit the artists and the Museum’s educational programs.

MAD About Jewelry honors the global intersection of craft, jewelry, and art; highlighting makers from 17 countries. The jewelry presented encompasses a wide array of materials like traditional metals, stones, 3d printed nylon, fine Italian leather, and much more.

Drawing on the Museum’s mission to be an advocate for makers who excel in craftsmanship, innovative use of materials, and the process of design, this year’s MAD About Jewelry collection includes craft works from the following: : ​Abby Mosseri ​(United Kingdom), ​Anna Porcu (Italy), ​Carmen Tapia ​(Mexico)​, ​Celeste Mogador (France), ​Chao-Hsien Kuo ​(Finland), Claire Underwood ​(United Kingdom), ​Danielle Gori-Montanelli ​(United States), ​Danni Schwaag ​(Germany), ​Daphne Krinos ​(United Kingdom), ​Dave & Roberta Williamsons (United States), ​David Asenjo ​(Spain), ​Deborah Tseng ​(United Kingdom), ​DeeLyn Walsh (United Kingdom), ​Eduardo Herrera and Cristina Romo ​(Mexico), ​Ela Cindoruk ​(Turkey), Emily Thatcher ​(United Kingdom), ​Esther Ortiz-Villajos ​(Spain​)​, ​Eszter Sára Kocsor (Hungary)​, ​Evgeniia Balashova ​(Russia), ​Ezgi Okur ​(Turkey), ​Francesca Marcenaro ​(United Kingdom), ​Giulia Boccafogli ​(Italy), ​Hye Jung Sin (South Korea), ​Iker Ortiz ​(Mexico), ​I​raia Aizcorbe ​(Spain), ​Jeemin ​Jamie Chung ​(South Korea), ​Jennifer Merchant ​(United States)​, Jennifer Mulli ​(Kenya), ​Jil Koehn ​(Germany), ​Joanne Thompson ​(United Kingdom), ​Jocelyn DeSisto (United States), ​Jorge Gil ​(Cuba), ​Katrin Zimmermann ​(United States), ​Laura González Sanz ​(Spain), ​Luz Arias ​(Argentina), ​Marion Lebouteiller ​(United Kingdom​), Marta Edöcs ​(Hungary), ​Mia Kwon ​(Germany), ​Miki Asai ​(Japan), ​Neung Wi Kim ​(United Kingdom), ​Orsolya Kecskés ​(​Hungary), ​Osvaldo Escanés (Spain), ​Paula Giecco ​(Argentina), Petra Bishai ​(United Kingdom), ​Rhona McCallum ​(United Kingdom)​, ​Ruth Leslie ​(United Kingdom),​ ​Uli Rapp​ ​(The Netherlands), and​ ​Yvonne Gilhooly​ ​(United Kingdom).

MAD is the only American museum to possess a gallery dedicated to the display of both temporary jewelry exhibits and its own collection of studio and art jewelry; presenting more than 150 exhibitions featuring art jewelry along with more than 950 pieces in its permanent collection. The Museum of Arts and Design reopened September 17 and continues to honor the concept of art as a wearable medium through ​45 Stories in Jewelry: 1947 to Now​. The exhibition, now on view, highlights MAD’s contributions to the field’s advancements and contextualizes the bold experimental practices of its most compelling artists within key historical moments.

Guests can register for FREE live trunk shows & shop the collection ​here.

