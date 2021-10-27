MAD Ball with Machine Dazzle, Fendi, William Sofield

The Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) held its annual MAD Ball Thursday, October 21, at its home at 2 Columbus Circle, New York City, celebrating the Museum’s 65th anniversary, honoring architect and interior designer William Sofield of Studio Sofield, and welcoming Tim Rodgers as MAD’s Nanette L. Laitman Director.

Michele Cohen, Board Chair, greeted patrons for what was the first in-house MAD Ball, “We are delighted to have Tim Rodgers, with his long-time passion for art, design, and craft, leading MAD into the future.” Rodgers shared, “I’ve been a huge fan of this institution for many years. I was always delighted with the way they challenged all of us in the arts world to think more broadly and creatively about how it is that we define categories, divide artists, and how we take apart all of the creative efforts of creative people and turn it into something that is more defined, limited and confining. That is not what MAD does. It opens the door and allows all of the creativity to come back in.”

The festivities began with Sofield and Rodgers in conversation in the Theater at MAD. “Since the very beginning [Studio Sofield] worked collaboratively with as many artists and artisans as possible…. Design is a dialogue. It’s not something that happens in the abstract. I’m a little bit of a conductor in that way. My job is to push everybody to do something a little bit better than the task at hand,” said Sofield.

The cocktail hour filled the Museum’s galleries including a Fendi-designed Luminaries Lounge with DJ Timo Weiland; live music by Boyd Meets Girl, and maker activities with Artist Studios residents.

At the dinner at Robert restaurant, the 2021 Burke Prize was awarded to Charisse Pearlina Weston by Russell and Marian Burke and Sofield was presented with an award created by sculptor and installation artist Adam Milner, plus guests were treated to a special musical performance by Machine Dazzle (himself the focus of a solo exhibition at MAD coming in 2022).

Guests included MAD Board of Trustee members Jerome and Simona Chazen, Michael and Patti Dweck, Ann Kaplan, Lewis and Laura Kruger, Barbara Tober, and the Museum’s Chief Curator Elissa Auther, as well as Helen Drutt English, Sebastian Errazuriz, Alessandro and Fe Fendi, MAD Luminaries Co-Chairs Alexander Hankin and Christina Senia, Lorin Gu, Misha Kahn, Amy Lau, LaVon Kellner, Beau McCall, Di Mondo, artists Carrier Moyer and Sheila Pepe, Linda and Seth Plattus, Polina Proshkina, Cheryl R. Riley, Jamel Robinson, Everette Taylor, and Kay Unger.