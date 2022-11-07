MAD/WOMAN Starring Storm Large Brings Domestic Violence To A Head

MAD/WOMAN, is a music video/ film about a woman beaten unconscious by her husband as she searches her mindscape for a way out. Inspired by the songs of indie rocker Storm Large and Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s classic feminist short story “The Yellow Wallpaper,” this musical phantasmagoria continues in the surrealist tradition. Filmed by an all-female crew.

The film features five Storm Large songs, including “Ladylike,” which she introduced on NBC’s “Rockstar Supernova” in 2006, a performance that caused so many online searches of her name it crashed Weather.com.

The film’s World Premiere was at the Portland Film Festival, where it won Best Portland Short.

Director Marc Acito conceived MAD/WOMAN without dialogue, so it operates more like a visual album. As a result, the film is an official selection at Sound Unseen, a “films on music” festival in Minneapolis and the ARPA International Film Festival.

The short debuted at Queens World Film Festival on November 2nd.

Storm Large mostly writes about two subjects: female empowerment and mental illness. Applying her songs to Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s feminist classic “The Yellow Wallpaper” felt as if they were written for the material. Storm and I bonded in 2007 over the shared experiences of being just commercial enough for everyone to wonder why we weren’t more successful and just alternative enough to sabotage ourselves. Perhaps not coincidentally, we both survived mentally ill mothers. At least twice mine woke up in a pool of her own blood after being beaten senseless by a raging boyfriend.

Because I wanted to create a subjective experience as liberated from the male gaze as possible, hiring an all-female crew proved essential. Their and Storm’s input influenced innumerable decisions I never would have had the insight nor courage to make. I’ll be forever grateful to them as well as the diverse group of post-production artists who essentially served as my film school for my filmmaking debut.

This is one powerful film.