Entertainment

Madame Tussauds Brings One on One Broadway Performance to Melt Your Blues Away

Ali Ewoldt, who starred as Christine in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway brought her vocal styling to the balcony of Madame Tussauds A-List room.

Every Saturday in October, Madame Tussauds New York is giving live Broadway performances at 2 p.m. Next up from Disney’s Frozen Han John Riddle and from Newsies and Wicked Kara Lindsay. There is still a mystery performer for October 24th.

John Riddle

Madame Tussauds has a whole Broadway section with interactive journey’s behind the scenes of iconic Broadway shows. Guests are invited to get ready for their big performance in a dressing room complete with interactive makeup filters. Get close up with Andrew Lloyd Webber, belt out a tune from The Phantom of the Opera, join Grizabella from Cats, featuring a 3-D sculpted head singing “Memories”. October, Madame Tussauds will also feature a Tony Tower, providing the perfect red-carpet moment.

Kara Lindsay

Madame Tussauds New York is offering a special ticket for locals for $19.99. Local ticket eligibility is limited to residents of New Jersey, New York’s five boroughs, Connecticut’s Fairfield and New Haven counties. Visit madametussauds.com to purchase tickets and to review safety protocols.

Video and photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images Madame Tussauds)

