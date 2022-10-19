Madame Tussauds Dares You To Check Out New Room Icons of Horror

Enter if you dare! Just in time for the most bone-chilling time of the year, Madame Tussauds New York gearing up to reveal a new horror experience, Warner Bros. Icons of Horror, at the end of this month. Just in time for Halloween send chills down your spine. Starting

The new area celebrates some of the most iconic horror films ever released by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. Annabelle and The Nun from The Conjuring Universe, the original possession that started it all, Regan from The Exorcist, and everybody’s most feared clown, Pennywise from IT will bring life to all four films for the first time ever – all under one roof.

See up-close the incredible wax figures of each character set within four highly themed, fully immersive scenes. The new experience dares guests to explore every eerie corner and come face to face with some of the most famous tormentors in horror history in incredibly lifelike detail; an experience only possible inside the world’s greatest wax museum, Madame Tussauds.