MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Madonna and Belvedere Celebrate Pride in Style

Madonna, who is known for her Pride Month activations and championing LGBTQ rights throughout her career, once again outdid herself with an LGBTQ celebration at Terminal 5 in New York.

The show was also in celebration of FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE, Madonna’s 16-track career-spanning remix compilation album, released on streaming today.

Madonna was joined by renowned drag queens Violet Chachki, Bob the Drag Queen, Pixie Aventura, and Laganja Estranja who arrived at the event on the Gaultier double-decker Pride bus.

During the party, guests sipped on Madonna-inspired cocktails by Belvedere Vodka, including The Material Girl and Into The Groove.

Other notable attendees included Diplo, Sia, Zachary Quinto, Billy Eichner, Christian Siriano, and Derek Blasberg.

Belvedere’s Madonna-Inspired Cocktail Recipes:

MATERIAL GIRL

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz / 45 ml Belvedere Vodka
  • .5 oz / 15 ml Italian Bitter Apéritif
  • 3 oz / 90 ml Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice
  • 1 oz / 30 ml Tonic Water

Method: Combine all ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice. Roll contents and garnish with a grapefruit slice and a dash of salt.

INTO THE GROOVE

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka
  • .5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • .2 oz Pineapple Juice
  • Top with Hella Bitters & Soda

Method: Place all ingredients, except Hella Bitters and Soda, into shaker and shake with ice. Strain into collins glass and top with Bitters & Soda.

Can also buy a cocktail kit with all of the ingredients to whip up this cocktail at home all summer!

Link to buy: https://www.cocktailcourier.com/product/pineapple-fizz

(Photo – Ben Rosser/BFA.com)

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

