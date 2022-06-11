Maestro Filming at The St. James Theatre

Maestro is an upcoming American biographical film based on the life of Leonard Bernstein directed and starring Bradley Cooper from a screenplay he co-wrote with Josh Singer. The film is produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Todd Phillips, as well as Cooper who stars alongside Carey Mulligan and Jeremy Strong. It is set to be released by Netflix.

Spanning 30 years, Maestro follows the career of West Side Story and on The Waterfront conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, and his marriage to Chilean-born actress Felicia Montealegre.

Maestro will be the second Netflix Original for Mulligan, after previously starring in the critically acclaimed Mudbound. Mulligan is also well known for her role as Kathy in Never Let Me Go and Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby.

Jeremy Strong takes on the role of John Jonas Gruen, the famed American art critic, author, and composer. One of Gruen’s most famous books is The Private World of Leonard Bernstein.

Strong gave a stellar performance as Jerry Rubin in Aaron Sorkin’s Netlfix Original historical drama The Trial of the Chicago 7, and also has a lead role on the fantastic HBO drama series Succession as Kendall Roy.

Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke has been cast as Jamie Bernstein, the daughter of Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre.

Filming began on May 21st, in Tanglewood, Massachusetts, and is scheduled to end by July 12th, 2022.

Filming in New York is for an undisclosed period of time before moving to Italy in September 2022. Some scenes will also be filmed in London, England.