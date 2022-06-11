MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Maestro Filming at The St. James Theatre

Maestro Filming at The St. James Theatre

Maestro is an upcoming American biographical film based on the life of Leonard Bernstein directed and starring Bradley Cooper from a screenplay he co-wrote with Josh Singer. The film is produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Todd Phillips, as well as Cooper who stars alongside Carey Mulligan and Jeremy Strong. It is set to be released by Netflix.

Bradly Cooper as Leonard Bernstein

Spanning 30 years, Maestro follows the career of West Side Story and on The Waterfront conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, and his marriage to Chilean-born actress Felicia Montealegre.

Carey Mulligan (left) and Bradley Copper (right)

Maestro will be the second Netflix Original for Mulligan, after previously starring in the critically acclaimed Mudbound. Mulligan is also well known for her role as Kathy in Never Let Me Go and Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby.

Carey Mulligan (left) and Bradley Copper (right)

Jeremy Strong takes on the role of John Jonas Gruen, the famed American art critic, author, and composer. One of Gruen’s most famous books is The Private World of Leonard Bernstein.

Strong gave a stellar performance as Jerry Rubin in Aaron Sorkin’s Netlfix Original historical drama The Trial of the Chicago 7, and also has a lead role on the fantastic HBO drama series Succession as Kendall Roy.

Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke has been cast as Jamie Bernstein, the daughter of Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre.

Filming began on May 21st, in Tanglewood, Massachusetts, and is scheduled to end by July 12th, 2022.

Filming in New York is for an undisclosed period of time before moving to Italy in September 2022. Some scenes will also be filmed in London, England.

 

Related Items
Film

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Film

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 10, 2022
Read More

NYWIFT Co-Hosts 14 Films at the 2022 Tribeca Festival

Suzanna BowlingJune 9, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 8, 2022
Read More

Summer Movies To Look Forward To

Suzanna BowlingJune 8, 2022
Read More

Happy Birthday Marya Coburn

Suzanna BowlingJune 7, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 6, 2022
Read More

Films of the Green: Free Outdoor French Film Festival

Suzanna BowlingJune 5, 2022
Read More

The 21st annual River To River Festival is Back June 12–26

Suzanna BowlingJune 5, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 4, 2022
Read More