MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Travel

Main Street Inn: The Perfect Vacation Spot In Sag Harbor

When staying in a place, I will always choose eclectic, charm, serenity, personality and warmth over high end hotels or places that the multitude flock to. When my friend Margarita asked me if I would cover the Montauk Film Festival, I said yes and she told me she would arrange a hotel to stay. I had to cancel out of the first night, as I had to cover Cirque Du Soliel. When she went back to the hotel to change this one date they were rude and nasty, She cancelled! She had a friend help her and she found what use to be an Air B&B, but now a B&B that rents out rooms, that comes with a fabulous breakfast of yogurt, granola, fresh fruits, muffins and of course coffee. This is served on the back deck that looks like the secret garden and over looks Sag Harbor. It is called The Main Street Inn

3 baby Osprey are ready to leave their nest

The Inn is run by Linley and Anton Hagen, who could not be more inviting. They helped us carry our luggage in, made sure we felt at home and welcomed us with open arms. All the renters are introduced and made to feel like family. The items around the house are filled with stories and days gone by to an era when people collected art, old photo’s, keep gardens and were friendly. The Inn also provides kayaks and bikes, but we were too booked for that.

This was Roy Scheider’s piano.

This dragon snorts steam from its nostrils when heated

  

I recommend this to anyone who needs a vacation and wants to come back to New York or anywhere rejuvenated.

Main Street Inn: 320 Sag Harbor, NY

catptainhagain@gmail.com

Linley 516-429-1808

Anton 631-456-1823

Travel

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

