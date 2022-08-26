Maison Courvoisier Hosts Grand Sunday Sips at Gitano Island NYC

On August 21, Maison Courvoisier hosted a grand Sunday of stylish and sophisticated moments at the best brunch of the season.

Nearly 40 tastemakers and trendsetters sat down the intimate soiree at Gitano Island NYC on Governors Island. Gathering as the cool breezes took over the outdoor restaurant, the idyllic setting was full of romance and joy that could only be produced by such a brand. Luxury and delicate elegance sank in as attendees drank exquisite, curated cocktails. Like the gorgeous flowers found lining the jungles of Tulum itself, Maison Courvoisier’s captivating fragrances cooled off the warm day and refreshed and awakened the senses with each sensual sip.

This was no ordinary brunch. This was an epic journey of grand proportions. As attendees dined on the scrumptious offerings of Gitano NYC including Watermelon Salad and Chorizo Con Queso, the feast brought out smiles.

The flowing drinks of the brand heightened the experience that held a royal quality to it from start to finish.

Create your own beautiful Maison Courvoisier brunch at home today and be captivated with this sweet romance.

For more information on this bottle full of passion and recipes at home please visit here.

Photo credit: Andrea Grujic