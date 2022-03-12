Make Sure To Spring Forward

It’s that time again — time to set your clocks forward. Soon we’ll be able to soak in an extra hour of sunlight as spring approaches, but it means we lose an hour of sleep.

Daylight saving time begins promptly at 2 a.m. on Sunday March 13th. So we’ll have longer days and shorter nights. If you havem’t set your clock an hour ahead before bed Saturday night, make sure they are the right time Sunday morning.

By the way did you know, on the Monday after we lose an hour of sleep, there is an increase in traffic accidents, according to several studies, so drive with caution.