MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Make Sure You Catch Storm Large

Make Sure You Catch Storm Large

Starting off with her signature song “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” at Feinstein’s/ 54 Below, Storm Large shows why she is part of the new America’s Got Talent showcase. This powerfully changed anthem sounds like it is brilliantly mashed with Alanis Morrisette’s “Uninvited”, which she sang later on in the set. This is such a genius move in so many ways. It is dark, it is haunting and it made me a fan instantaneously, the first time I heard it. Ms. Large has a singers, singers voice. She can sing anything flawlessly and it is mind boggling why she is not a huge star.

You can see our video of the night here.

This Oregon based singer-songwriter, first came to national attention in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show Rock Star: Supernova. From there she toured the world, singing in 17 different languages with Pink Martini. Storm is not for the faint of heart with banter that is risqué and in your face. For her next song a rocking Ozzy Osborn “Crazy Train,” which she nails and makes the broken heartbreaking theme for today.

Her band, The Balls, toured the US, Canada, New Zealand, Spain, Iceland and Singapore. Her musical memoir, Crazy Enough ran for five sold-out months at Portland Center Stage. Storm is also an activist, and performs with The Oregon Symphony in operatic. She released her first book in 2012, by Simon & Schuster. In Roger Waters’ “Brain Damage” Storm brings her rock sensibility and remembrances of David Bowie.

With model looks Storm is tatted and shining like a sequined rock Godess with expansive vocals, texture and range. She takes on Cyndi Lauper’s “She Bop” and makes it sexual, sensual and jazz infused. Her range and control is apparent in every song Ms. Large sings. In “Total Eclipse of the Heart” her nuances capture the era and lyrics. You can see this song here.

In “Where Is My Mind”, you see the under lying pain that allows Storm to give her all. With a four octave vocal range at her disposal, she peels the layers for an exposure that seems almost voyeuristic.

In “Uninvited” her deep interpretive connection, mad vocal chops, and mega star quality turns her charisma into a tightly wound and fiercely satisfying musical experience.

“8 Miles Wide” is from her one women  autobiographable show called Crazy Enough. Better known as, “The Vagina Song” this song is not for children, but you can hear the song here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5U-YT-mRmI

“Angel In Gas Station” is an original compositions of plaintive longing and ultimate desire, Large’s voice, here and throughout, provides endless textures of color and tone.

“The Story” shows off Storms a story-telling ability and the underneath pain that no one truly sees. You can also see her bond with piano player and musical director James Beaton. With a voice like Storm’s, who also plays the ukulele, tambourine and egg shaker combined with the masterful playing of Beaton you don’t need any other instruments. Their collaboration is soulful.

One of the best songs of the night was Storm’s original “Stand Up For Me”. Wearing her message on her sleeve. She is wild, messy, bruised with a voice that allows her heart to show. She believes in love and that is her message here.

Ending the night with “Somebody To Love,” she leads the audience to nirvana with self participation and vocal chops that are really something to see. Storm Large is unforgettable and a true super nova.

Storm Large at Feinstein’s / 54 Below: July 5-7

For more information on Storm Large visit her websiteand follow her at @stormof69

Related Items
Cabaret

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Time to Head For The Hamptons

Suzanna BowlingJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For July

Suzanna BowlingJuly 1, 2021
Read More

Tina Landau and Friends: Celebrating What is Beautiful at Little Amp

Suzanna BowlingJune 27, 2021
Read More

Jason Robert Brown’s Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean Available on Vinyl

Suzanna BowlingJune 26, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: June 26

Suzanna BowlingJune 26, 2021
Read More

My View: From The Morning Lounge To The Cabaret Lounge at Table 26…Jill & Rich

Stephen SorokoffJune 25, 2021
Read More

New York City Opera Brings Pride in the Park!

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJune 20, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: June 18

Suzanna BowlingJune 18, 2021
Read More

My View: The Rob Russell Birthday Show Becomes A Love Boat

Stephen SorokoffJune 17, 2021
Read More