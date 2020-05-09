MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Making Mother’s Day Special with These Gift Ideas

Making Mother's Day Special with These Gift Ideas

Mother’s Day weekend is here. With so many gift ideas out there here are a few of our favorites to make the special woman in your life smile.

Drew Barrymore’s FLOWER Eyewear Blue Light Glasses are fun and functional. The new assortment of frames come in seven different styles, all designed to reduce fatigue, block ultra-violet rays and protect eyes from 60% of blue light rays. These scratch resistant frames block UV rays, preventing eye fatigue and protecting eye health.

Get happy with these shirts. Happiest Tee lets you celebrate your favorite destinations in style and comfort. A Happiest Tee starts with a luxe American-made garment from State & Manor. Whether a celebration of your hometown, a memento from a fabulous vacation or a gift for that friend with a passion for travel, a Happiest Tee is the perfect choice.

For your crafty mom Mood Candle Revival Company will offer her a chance to make sweet smells in the home. These luxurious kits will keep her smiling.

Instytutum Results-Driven Skincare products create flawless skin. Solutions with instant results and long-lasting benefits are in store for mom. The innovative superpacked formulas combine efficacious levels of the most powerful ground-breaking anti-aging, and cosmeceutical ingredients that the skin needs.

Boska will make mom the hit at her party. From fondue sets to party towers you will find something to make her happy.

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

