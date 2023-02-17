Events
Malan Breton Brings to New York Fashion Week the Fantôme Collection
Renowned fashion designer Malan Breton presented his breathtaking Autumn Winter 2023-24 Collection: “Fantôme at the Fantôme was produced as part of EPN New York Fashion Week. The series of shows are highly regarded as the most fascinating and elegant shows during New York Fashion Week and held at the most elegant and unique venues in the city.
Known for his experiential fashion shows, his sense of artistry has been stylishly celebrated in recent years. Breton recently won the 2021 London Fashion Film Festival award for co-directing the fashion film “IMMORTAL” an official selection of the Cameramoda, Cinecitta produced 2022 Fashion Film Festival Milano. And, in 2022 Malan Breton received four honors during Her Majesty the Queen’s 70th Jubilee Celebrations for his work in fashion technology, and philanthropy by the Parliamentary Society of Arts, Fashion, and Sports, an organization that is spearheaded by members of UK parliament to open a productive dialogue between artists, and politicians. Malan Breton also enjoys the honor of being one of few international designers invited to present his collections privately to the British Royal Family.
Notable attendees at the show included; Malan Breton, Irina Pantaeva, Sean Young, Baayork Lee, Ray Angry, Jan Sport (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Broadway Director Jerry Mitchell, Jean Shafiroff, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Marc Bouwer, Thomas Farley, Michael Musto, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Olivia Arben, Ian James, Idris Veliu, Christopher Elliot, Charlii Sebunya, Angel Pai, Mimi Tao, Crystle Stewart, Noah Fosse, Emma Snowden Jones, Raban Freiherr von Arnim, Allison Ecung Freifrau von Arnim, Cynthia Basinet, Nadja Sayej, Jose Castelo Branco, Pamela Morgan, Stephanie Simon and Silvia Freiser.
This stunning collection played off the sensitive themes of conscience, hope, night, day, and human desire. The musical score driving the fashion show was Efisio Cross. The models Hair was styled by Award Winning British Hairdresser Philipp Haug, owner of Haug London Haus Salon, with the Schwarzkopf Pro Team. Beauty by Team Marcello Costa. Jewelry was provided by Illumin Designs.
Photos by – Michael Clubine
Events
The Galinsky Brothers And Chelsea Music Hall Present Battle Acts The American Idol of Acting
New York’s only acting competition, Battle Acts, will continue at the Chelsea Musical Hall on Monday, February 20, 2023; doors open at 7 PM and the battle begins at 8 PM. Audience and performer tickets can be purchased by visiting www.BattleActsLive.com.
Battle Acts features actors battling it out in front of a live audience and top entertainment industry professionals. This month’s industry professionals include the 2023 Lortel Lifetime Achievement Award winner Stephen McKinley Henderson (currently starring on Broadway in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Between Riverside and Crazy), Jeffrey Dreisbach (Casting partner at McCorkle Casting), and Joel Waggoner (Broadway’s School of Rock, Be More Chill) and Ayanna Prescod (freelance journalist, Broadway producer and Social Media Manager) joined by DJ Keith Shocklee (Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Public Enemy).
Hosted by the Galinsky Brothers, whose long-running Manhattan Monologue Slam became a staple of the New York City acting community and was touted by the New York Times as “performers looking for that fabled big break are squaring off against one another in a flurry of monologues, with industry professionals sitting as judges,” Battle Acts brings together stage and film actors who go head-to-head in front of celebrity and industry insiders in an evening of raucous, fast-paced performances to be crowned the “Battle Acts Champ.” Produced by a team of industry vets whose credits include five TONY Awards, Executive Producer of the International Emmy Awards, Producer of multiple HBO Max Comedy Specials, and producer/director of over 50 TED talks. Battle Acts will give actors an opportunity to showcase their work in front of some of the top decision makers in the business and a live audience.
ACT ONE: The Championship Set
The team behind Battle Acts searches far and wide through multiple casting calls to find six of the best stage and on-screen talent to compete against each other by performing a two-and-a-half-minute monologue in front of a panel of judges consisting of Hollywood and Broadway managers, agents, celebrities, casting producers, and directors to find that month’s “Battle Acts Champ.” The “Champ” wins a cash prize and will return the following month to defend their title against a new set of actors.
Past judges of the Manhattan Monologue Slam included: James Gunn, Producer, “Guardians of the Galaxy”; Sarah Silverman, Actor, “The Sarah Silverman Program”; Michael K. Williams, Actor, “The Wire”; Tariq Trotter, Emcee, “The Roots”, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
ACT TWO: The 30-second Set
This is where 15 “fresh faces” each perform for 30 seconds, judged by the live audience, and compete for a chance to battle the big dogs in next month’s Championship Set, as well as a cash prize.
The 2023 finale of Battle Acts is a year-end Championship show where one actor will be crowned the “Ultimate Battle Acts Champion” giving them the year-long bragging rights as the Best Actor in New York City.
Actors can register to perform by visiting www.BattleActsLive.com
The team behind Battle Acts includes Terry Schnuck (five-time TONY Award Winning Broadway Producer), William “Chip” Quigley (Award-winning Live Music & Television Producer), Jeffrey Chrzczon (Broadway Producer & General Manager), Michael Ginsberg (Television Producer), Robert Galinsky (Actor, Poet and Acting Coach) and Philip Galinsky (Actor, Writer, Producer and Voiceover Artist).
“Chelsea Music Hall is the perfect new home for our new version of the Slam, where the greatest talent gathers, because it’s an edgy venue and that offers a platform for new talent to pop! Some of our success stories include actors who have gone on to principal roles in the film “2012”, “Orange is the New Black”, “Law and Order.” and many more projects,” stated the Galinsky Brothers, hosts of Battle Acts.
The next Battle Acts will take place at Chelsea Music Hall on Monday, February 20, 2023 doors open at 7:00 PM. Audience guests can purchase tickets by visiting www.BattleActsLive.com.
Chelsea Music Hall is located at 407 West 15th Street, NY. For more information visit www.BattleActsLive.com or www.ChelseaMusicHall.com.
Events
Glen-Gery and HARMONIA NY Launch 2023 Brick Styles During NYFW
It was a fashionable night on Fifth Avenue during New York Fashion Week.
On Feb. 15, Glen-Gery Corporation, a premier brick and stone manufacturer, partnered with HARMONIA NY, a New York-based fashion brand, to launch the 2023 Brick Styles Catalog.
The fascinating collection of trending brick styles mixed with products for the year. Fashion Built NYFW was an exclusive product showcase from fashion and architecture at the Brickworks New York Design Studio.
“We’re thrilled to launch our 2023 Brick Styles Catalog during New York Fashion Week, a celebration of the upcoming trends, styles and looks that will evolve from the runways to everyday fashion and now architecture and homes around the world,” said Tim Leese, marketing director at Glen-Gery.
During the exhibition, HARMONIA NY showcased high fashion looks inspired by the 2023 Brick Styles Catalog and Glen-Gery’s diverse portfolio of designer bricks, which are available in a wide array of colors, sizes and textures, including:
- Pitt Cafe Series – Glen-Gery’s inaugural Brick Color of the Year which features a collection of soft, neutral-toned bricks inspired by 2023’s nature-inspired color and design trends that embody warmth, coziness and texture.
- Altitude – The newest addition to Glen-Gery’s Aviator Series which consists of several distinct monochromatic tone bricks with sharp contrasts that resemble those of early aircraft and aviation equipment.
- Blue Smooth Ironspot – A part of the Sioux City Blues Series, a range of dark blue-black, through-body bricks that makes any modern design a standout project. Varying weather and lighting brings out the inherent luster and sheen in each individual brick.
- True Gray Series – These cool, neutral, gray-toned, through-body color bricks were flawlessly created for those who seek a simple yet edgy aesthetic.
- Emporium+ Series – Natural light will bring out the luster of these lightly coated facebricks, available in wirecut and smooth finishes, and premium colors that add unrivaled quality and sophistication.
- Metallix Series – With its depth of color, the Metallix range reflects light on finished brickwork, creating a satin metallic sheen that glimmers and sparks immediate interest.
- Venetian Glass Brick – A range of brilliant, transparent, colored designer glass bricks inspired by the work of Venetian artisans.
Headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Glen-Gery Corporation is one of the largest brick and stone manufacturers in North America. Since 1890, Glen-Gery has built a reputation for its superior service and high-quality building products that meet both innovative design challenges and demanding construction specifications. Through technology advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery offers a diverse, premium product portfolio of more than 600 brick and stone products that caters to the high-style needs of today’s architects, designers and homeowners. Operating as part of Brickworks North America, Glen-Gery has ten manufacturing facilities, 24 company-owned Supply Centers and three Design Studios, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and the global flagship location in New York City. www.glengery.com
Book Reviews
Chita: A Memoir Announces Book Tour With Nathan Lane, Harvey Fierstein, Laura Benanti and Patrick Pacheco
In celebration of the publication of her upcoming book, Chita: A Memoir (April 25, 2023 HarperOne), join the legendary theatrical icon, Chita Rivera as she appears In Conversation with friends Nathan Lane, Harvey Fierstein, Laura Benanti and her co- writer Patrick Pacheco.
Chita says “I’ve long considered writing my memoirs, but I’ve never been one to look back…until now. Now it feels right and with Patrick Pacheco, I couldn’t be more pleased to pass on my experience to a new generation. I hope my words and thoughts about my life and career resonate and readers just might discover some things about me they never knew.”
Tickets for all events are now on sale:
Monday April 24 – 7PM – New York City – With Nathan Lane – Temple Emanu-El Streicker Cultural Center https://streicker.nyc/current-season/rivera
Sunday, April 30 – 3PM – Poughkeepsie, NY – With Harvey Fierstein – Bardavon Presents in partnership with Oblong Books. https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/00005E39CB3B4322
Thursday, May 4 – 7PM – Montclair, NJ – With Laura Benanti – Succeed2gether’s Montclair Literary Festival, The Sanctuary, First Congregational Church https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTc1MjIy –
Wednesday, May 10 – 7PM – Madison, CT – With Patrick Pacheco – RJ Julia Booksellers At First Congregational Church https://www.rjjulia.com/event/chita-rivera-chita-memoir-conversation-patrick-pacheco
Monday, May 15 – 7:30 PM – New York City – Drama Bookshop – With Patrick Pacheco https://www.dramabookshop.com/event/chita-a-memoir-a-conversation-with-chita-rivera-and-patrick-pacheco/
A theatrical icon and one of Broadway’s greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. A versatile actress/singer/dancer, her most recent starring roles include The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway; the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood; the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer’s Life, a dazzling musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas. She trained as a ballerina (from age nine) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from the legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Chita’s first appearance (age 19) was as a principal dancer in Call Me Madam. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her stardom, which she repeated in London. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry’s Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. On tour: Born Yesterday, The Rose Tattoo, Call Me Madam, Threepenny Opera, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate, Zorba, Can-Can with The Rockettes. Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009 and received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002. In 2019, Chita performed her solo concert at London’s Cadogan Hall; in 2018 she was honored as a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy; in 2016 she headlined at Carnegie Hall and in 2015, Great Performances aired their special Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin’ To Do, a retrospective of her extraordinary life and career nationally on PBS. Her current solo CD is entitled And Now I Swing. Her long-awaited book Chita: A Memoir will be published by HarperOne on April 25, 2023. Her most treasured production is her daughter, singer/dancer/choreographer Lisa Mordente.
