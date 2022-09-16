Mama, I Want To Sing! Auditions

Come audition for “Mama, I Want to Sing!” this Saturday, September 17, and next Saturday, September 24!

There’s still time to show your talents, for a chance to join the “Mama, I Want to Sing!” cast. The Black Gospel musical will be returning to the stage in February 2023, for its 40th anniversary Black History Month celebration, and we want YOU to be part of this historical moment!

Over the next two Saturdays, we will be holding auditions for the lead, choir, and principal roles listed below:

Lead Role: Doris Winter: 12 – 20+ years old, 1st Soprano. Loves to sing R&B and Gospel

Principal Roles: Mama, 30 – 40 years old, Alto singer.

Rev. Winter, Mid 50’s. Fiery preacher, loving father. Great singer. Large presence

Sister Carrie: Star soloist of the church. Soprano. Great singer

Minister of Music: Directs the choir. Great singer and dancer.

Choir: 12+ years old

Auditions will be from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, at 149 West 126th St, New York, NY 10027, between Lenox Ave and 7th Ave