MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Book Reviews

Mamarazzi Event with Andrew McCarthy & The Makers of Sylvania General Lighting Are Giving Away $1000

Mamarazzi Event with Andrew McCarthy & The Makers of Sylvania General Lighting Are Giving Away $1000

Brat Packer Andrew McCarthy relives his scary ‘80s stardom in new memoir, “Brat: An ‘80s Story.” McCarthy was, the angel-faced brat of the unruly pack that included Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson and Mara Winningham. He stared in John Hughes teen dramedies “Pretty in Pink” and “The Breakfast Club,” as well as “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “Weekend at Bernie’s,” and “Less Than Zero.”

Fighting drug addicting, alcoholism McCarthy went behind the camera, to direct “Orange Is the New Black,” “Gossip Girl,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Nora from Queens” and “The Blacklist.” He also made his mark as a travel writer for National Geographic and The New York Times, becoming a bestselling author.

On Thursday May 20th at 1pm join The Moms Denise Albert & Melissa Musen Gerstein as they interview McCarthy and discuss his new book. To RSVP click here.

2020 was difficult for all of us. Businesses are opening and there are Brighter Days Ahead. To celebrate this light at the end of the tunnel, LEDVANCE, the makers of SYLVANIA General Lighting, is launching its Brighter Days Ahead with SYLVANIA General Lighting Campaign that asks, “What are you looking forward to in Brighter Days Ahead?” For some, it’s a wedding that was postponed or finally being able to see a new grandchild for the first time. For others, its being able to have friends into their homes for game night or book club or just a regular Tuesday night. 

From May 20, 2021 to July 31, 2021, people can go to www.sylvania.com/brighterdaysahead to share what they are looking forward to this year. 10 people in the U.S. & Canada will win $1,000 and a selection of the latest SYLVANIA General Lighting products to help make their Brighter Days Ahead moment a reality.

While there are Brighter Days Ahead, many are still battling the dark. May 20 is Mental Health Action Day, and LEDVANCE wants to help turn awareness into action. The lighting leader is partnering with leading mental health organizations to share tips and resources to support those struggling.

  • NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) – the largest grassroots mental health organization in the U.S. dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness 
  • CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health) – Canada’s largest mental health teaching hospital & one of the world’s leading research centres, where Mental Health is Health.

Brighter Days Ahead with SYLVANIA General Lighting 

Get ready for opening your homes and businesses for Brighter Days Ahead with SYLVANIA General Lighting products which deliver “Better Light for Better Living.”  

Related Items
Book Reviews

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Book Reviews

A Wonderful Guy: Conversations with the Great Men of Musical Theater

Suzanna BowlingMay 4, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGApril 2, 2021
Read More

Ready, Set, Go For J.D. Belcher’s The Inescapable Consequence

G. H. HARDINGMarch 31, 2021
Read More

A Chat With Mr. Hanes

G. H. HARDINGMarch 20, 2021
Read More

Betrayal: The Banning of Dr. Seuss

Suzanna BowlingMarch 6, 2021
Read More

James Barbour: The Artist’s Survival Guide

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 28, 2021
Read More

It’s Good To Be The President’s Son

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 7, 2021
Read More

Meet Rosemary Novellino-Mearns a Dancer Who Thought More About Saving Radio City Music Hall Than Herself

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 1, 2021
Read More

90 Days To Husband No. 2: Find ‘The One’ in 2021 with the 90 Days to Diva Fitness Challenge

Samantha Bessudo DruckerJanuary 29, 2021
Read More