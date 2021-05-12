Mamarazzi Event with Andrew McCarthy & The Makers of Sylvania General Lighting Are Giving Away $1000

Brat Packer Andrew McCarthy relives his scary ‘80s stardom in new memoir, “Brat: An ‘80s Story.” McCarthy was, the angel-faced brat of the unruly pack that included Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson and Mara Winningham. He stared in John Hughes teen dramedies “Pretty in Pink” and “The Breakfast Club,” as well as “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “Weekend at Bernie’s,” and “Less Than Zero.”

Fighting drug addicting, alcoholism McCarthy went behind the camera, to direct “Orange Is the New Black,” “Gossip Girl,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Nora from Queens” and “The Blacklist.” He also made his mark as a travel writer for National Geographic and The New York Times, becoming a bestselling author.

On Thursday May 20th at 1pm join The Moms Denise Albert & Melissa Musen Gerstein as they interview McCarthy and discuss his new book. To RSVP click here.

2020 was difficult for all of us. Businesses are opening and there are Brighter Days Ahead. To celebrate this light at the end of the tunnel, LEDVANCE, the makers of SYLVANIA General Lighting, is launching its Brighter Days Ahead with SYLVANIA General Lighting Campaign that asks, “What are you looking forward to in Brighter Days Ahead?” For some, it’s a wedding that was postponed or finally being able to see a new grandchild for the first time. For others, its being able to have friends into their homes for game night or book club or just a regular Tuesday night.

From May 20, 2021 to July 31, 2021, people can go to www.sylvania.com/brighterdaysahead to share what they are looking forward to this year. 10 people in the U.S. & Canada will win $1,000 and a selection of the latest SYLVANIA General Lighting products to help make their Brighter Days Ahead moment a reality.

While there are Brighter Days Ahead, many are still battling the dark. May 20 is Mental Health Action Day, and LEDVANCE wants to help turn awareness into action. The lighting leader is partnering with leading mental health organizations to share tips and resources to support those struggling.

NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) – the largest grassroots mental health organization in the U.S. dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness

CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health) – Canada’s largest mental health teaching hospital & one of the world’s leading research centres, where Mental Health is Health.

Brighter Days Ahead with SYLVANIA General Lighting

Get ready for opening your homes and businesses for Brighter Days Ahead with SYLVANIA General Lighting products which deliver “Better Light for Better Living.”