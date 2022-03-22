Mamma Mia! Opens At The Argyle Theatre

Long Island’s largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, opened their newest Broadway hit Mamma Mia! written by Catherine Johnson with music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus and directed and choreographed by Antoinette DiPietropolo with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Mamma Mia! opened March 19 and runs through May 1, 2022. The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island).

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

T2C’s Genevieve Rafter Keddy was there.

The cast includes Julie Cardia (Broadway: Les Miserables) as Donna,

Gina Milo (Broadway: Les Miserables) as Tanya

Jaelle Laguerre (Regional: A Christmas Carol) as Rosie

Benjamin Eakeley (Broadway: She Loves Me) as Sam,

James Donegan (New York: Forbidden Broadway) as Harry Bright

Mark Woodard (Regional: 42nd Street) as Bill

Anna Catherine Smith (Regional: Beauty and the Beast) as Sophie Sheridan

Aidan Cole (Regional: Legally Blonde) as Sky

Matthew Rafanelli (Argyle’s The Little Mermaid) as Eddie, Kuppi Alec Jessop (Regional: Footloose) as Pepper, Courtney Fekete (Argyle’s Legally Blonde) as Lisa, Trinity Mikel as Ali, with Sergio Dijiani (International: The Phantom of the Opera), Logan Dolence (Regional: What a Wonderful World), Melissa Goldberg (Regional: Newsies. Argyle’s Elf), Ashley Gale Munzek (Metropolitan Opera:Turando), Livvie Hirshfield, Kwasi Perry (Asian Tour: Dreamgirls), Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi (Argyle’s Cabaret), and Bryce Colby Vaewsorn (National Tour: Escape to Margaritaville)