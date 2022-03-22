MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Mamma Mia! Opens At The Argyle Theatre

Long Island’s largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, opened their newest Broadway hit Mamma Mia! written by Catherine Johnson with music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus and directed and choreographed by Antoinette DiPietropolo with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Mamma Mia! opened March 19  and runs through May 1, 2022. The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island).

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

T2C’s Genevieve Rafter Keddy was there.

Julie Cardia

The cast includes  Julie Cardia (Broadway: Les Miserables) as Donna,

Gina Milo

Gina Milo (Broadway: Les Miserables) as Tanya

Gina Milo, Julie Cardia and Jaelle Ashley Laguerre

Jaelle Laguerre (Regional: A Christmas Carol) as Rosie

Benjamin Eakeley

Benjamin Eakeley (Broadway: She Loves Me) as Sam,

James Donegan

James Donegan (New York: Forbidden Broadway) as Harry Bright

Jaelle Ashley Laguerre and Mark Woodard

Mark Woodard (Regional: 42nd Street) as Bill

Julie Cardia, Anna Catherine Smith

Anna Catherine Smith

Anna Catherine Smith (Regional: Beauty and the Beast) as Sophie Sheridan

Aidan Cole and Anna Catherine Smith

Aidan Cole and Anna Catherine Smith

Aidan Cole (Regional: Legally Blonde) as Sky

Matthew Rafanelli (Argyle’s The Little Mermaid) as Eddie, Kuppi Alec Jessop (Regional: Footloose) as Pepper, Courtney Fekete (Argyle’s Legally Blonde) as Lisa, Trinity Mikel as Ali, with Sergio Dijiani (International: The Phantom of the Opera), Logan Dolence (Regional: What a Wonderful World), Melissa Goldberg (Regional: Newsies. Argyle’s Elf), Ashley Gale Munzek (Metropolitan Opera:Turando), Livvie Hirshfield, Kwasi Perry (Asian Tour: Dreamgirls), Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi (Argyle’s Cabaret), and Bryce Colby Vaewsorn (National Tour: Escape to Margaritaville)

Gina Milo, Julie Cardia and Jaelle Ashley Laguerre

Gina Milo, Julie Cardia and Jaelle Ashley Laguerre

Gina Milo, Julie Cardia and Jaelle Ashley Laguerre

Gina Milo, Julie Cardia and Jaelle Ashley Laguerre

Gina Milo, Julie Cardia and Jaelle Ashley Laguerre

Gina Milo, Julie Cardia and Jaelle Ashley Laguerre

Gina Milo, Julie Cardia and Jaelle Ashley Laguerre

Gina Milo, Julie Cardia and Jaelle Ashley Laguerre

James Donegan, Jaelle Ashley Laguerre , Benjamin Eakeley, Mark Woodard and Julie Cardia

The Cast of Mamma Mia!

Anna Catherine Smith and The Cast of Mamma Mia!

Anna Catherine Smith and The Cast of Mamma Mia!

Gina Milo, James Donegan, Julie Cardia, Benjamin Eakeley, and Mark Woodard

Gina Milo, James Donegan, Julie Cardia, Benjamin Eakeley, and Mark Woodard

Gina Milo, James Donegan, Julie Cardia, Benjamin Eakeley, and Mark Woodard

Gina Milo, James Donegan, Julie Cardia, Benjamin Eakeley, and Mark Woodard

Gina Milo, James Donegan, Julie Cardia, Benjamin Eakeley, and Mark Woodard

James Donegan, Benjamin Eakeley and Evan Pappas (Artistic Director)

Mark Woodard, Benjamin Eakeley and James Donegan

Mark Woodard,Julie Cardia, Benjamin Eakeley and James Donegan

Jaelle Ashley Laguerre , Mark Woodard, Julie Cardia, Benjamin Eakeley, Gina Milo and James Donegan

Jaelle Ashley Laguerre , Mark Woodard, Julie Cardia, Benjamin Eakeley,Antoinette DiPietropolo (Director/Choreographer) Gina Milo and James Donegan

Logan Dolence, Mattew Rafanelli, Courtney Fekete, Sergio Dijiani, Ashley Gale Munzek, Kuppi Alec Jessop, Melissa Goldberg, Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi, Bryce Colby Vaewsorn, Kwasi Perry, Antoinette DiPietropolo, Livvie Hirshfield and Trinity Mikel

Evan Pappas, Antoinette DiPietropolo, Ashley Gale Munzek and Jonathan Brenner (Music Director)

Aidan Cole and Anna Catherine Smith

Julie Cardia and Anna Catherine Smith

Julie Cardia and Anna Catherine Smith

Jaelle Ashley Laguerre , Julie Cardia and Gina Milo

Jaelle Ashley Laguerre , Julie Cardia, Anna Catherine Smith and Gina Milo

Jaelle Ashley Laguerre , Julie Cardia, Antoinette DiPietropolo, Anna Catherine Smith and Gina Milo

Evan Pappas and Scott Willis

 

