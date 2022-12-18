News

Man Kills Himself, Man Is Stabbed To Death and Another Goes On A Drunken Crime Spree All In Times Square and a 2 Block Radius

An unidentified man plunged to his death at 255 West 43rd Street near 8th Avenue, right in the heart of Times Square.

The 652-unit, is called The Times Square and is Breaking Ground’s flagship supportive housing residence. A former grand hotel, that in 1991 was crime-ridden and in a state of shocking disrepair. The transformation contributed to the revitalization of the Times Square neighborhood. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Times Square combines permanent affordable housing and onsite supportive services for low-income and formerly homeless adults, persons with serious mental illness and persons living with HIV/AIDS and is located in the busiest tourist section of Manhattan.

A range of on-site social services provided by Breaking Ground’s social service partner, the Center for Urban Community Services. The building features a double-height lobby, which serves as a gallery for displaying the work of resident artists. The Top of the Times, is spacious community room on the top floor with sweeping views of the city, which hosts tenant events and trainings.

The man who was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:50 a.m. was a resident.

Two bellboys at the Westin Hotel across the street said the NYPD closed off the block, but did not see him jump or fall.

A week ago there was a deadly stabbing on West 42nd Street, about half a block from the Port Authority Bus Terminal. A man got into an argument with another man, things quickly escalated, and one stabbed the other in the torso and he did not survive.

Three days ago Brian Melecio was indicted for allegedly pistol-whipping a street vendor and punching an NYPD officer in the face after he was kicked out of the Times Square Dave & Buster’s restaurant, 234 West 42nd Street. Melecio took out what is believed to be a loaded gun and made threats, then he got into an argument with a street vendor, whom he pistol-whipped. A NYPD officer saw the incident and went to arrest Melecio — but he allegedly punched the cop in the face in the process. Melecio was arrested and charged with assault and weapon possession. The question becomes will DA Alvin Bragg’s let him out to return to his crime spree? Bragg’s has let everybody else out with just a slap on the hand.

Bragg’s is planning on spending $9 million for mental illness outreach services and guess who will foot that bill?

Sadly I think we will be seeing more incidents like this.

 

News

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C.

