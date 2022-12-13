Mandela at The Young Vic

The Young Vic in London has been the starting point of many New York Broadway productions – this past year the revival of Death of a Salesman and the soon to open The Collaboration. Unfortunately, I do not see Mandela, the new musical by Laiona Michelle crossing the Atlantic in its current state. This is a musical, based on the life of Nelson Mandela, who through his fortitude helped bring down apartheid in South Africa. This is a factual story, but, the audience does not learn much about the man. More time is devoted to his wife Winnie played by Danielle Fiamanya, than the title character played by Michael Luwoye. Both of these actors are excellent. Mr Luwoye, wonderfully takes on the voice, timber, pacing and cadence of the man and his singing voice is strong and clear. Ms Faiamanya, proves herself as a wonderful singer and actress, as she lives her life out in a dangerous country raising her children, while her husband is in prison. During the play she morphs from a pregnant woman caring for her 4 children, to a militant freedom fighter and the audience feels the power throughout her transformation.

As far as it being a musical, there is a lot of singing and while the performers shine with their voices the songs are not memorable. On does not remember them after they leave the theater. Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky wrote some harmonies that excel when the cast joins in with their protests and the Mandela children have some nice songs that have some well written lyrics; but, in general there is a lot of music when more dialogue could tell the story better.

There is some African choreography which moves to traditional sounding rhythms; however, it is difficult to incorporate dancing into a story about oppression and protest so the dancing is at a minimum.

These actors give stunning performances; but, unfortunately, they deserve better material than what they were given.

Mandela officially opened December 8. The run continues through February 4, 2023, with streaming performances available January 19-23.