Out of Town

Mandela at The Young Vic

Mandela at The Young Vic

The Young Vic in London has been the starting point of many New York Broadway productions – this past year the revival of Death of a Salesman and the soon to open The Collaboration. Unfortunately, I do not see Mandela, the new musical by Laiona Michelle crossing the Atlantic in its current state. This is a musical, based on the life of Nelson Mandela, who through his fortitude helped bring down apartheid in South Africa. This is a factual story, but, the audience does not learn much about the man. More time is devoted to his wife Winnie played by Danielle Fiamanya, than the title character played by Michael Luwoye. Both of these actors are excellent. Mr Luwoye, wonderfully takes on the voice, timber, pacing and cadence of the man and his singing voice is strong and clear. Ms Faiamanya, proves herself as a wonderful singer and actress, as she lives her life out in a dangerous country raising her children, while her husband is in prison. During the play she morphs from a pregnant woman caring for her 4 children, to a militant freedom fighter and the audience feels the power throughout her transformation.

Michael Luwoye and Danielle Fiamanya in Mandela at The Young Vic Theatre Helen Murray

As far as it being a musical, there is a lot of singing and while the performers shine with their voices the songs are not memorable. On does not remember them after they leave the theater. Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky wrote some harmonies that excel when the cast joins in with their protests and the Mandela children have some nice songs that have some well written lyrics; but, in general there is a lot of music when more dialogue could tell the story better.

Photo by Helen Murray

There is some African choreography which moves to traditional sounding rhythms; however, it is difficult to incorporate dancing into a story about oppression and protest so the dancing is at a minimum.

These actors give stunning performances; but, unfortunately, they deserve better material than what they were given.

Akmed Junior Khemalai, Michael Luwoye and Shiv Rabheru Photo by Helen Murray

Mandela officially opened December 8. The run continues through February 4, 2023, with streaming performances available January 19-23.

 

Related Items
Out of Town

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Out of Town

The Doctor is Exhilarating in London

Craig J HorsleyDecember 13, 2022
Read More

Ladies Journey Sponsors Profound Women Empowerment Event

Jake DresslerDecember 8, 2022
Read More

Bob Anderson Bringing Back Frank Sinatra

Suzanna BowlingDecember 7, 2022
Read More

2:22 – A Ghost Story Creeps Up London’s West End Wonderfully

RossDecember 6, 2022
Read More

Cinderella – If The Shoe Fits . . .And Does It Ever!

Claudia PerryDecember 5, 2022
Read More

Million Dollar Christmas at Bucks County Playhouse

Claudia PerryNovember 27, 2022
Read More

The Doctor Spins Spectacularly Smart in London’s West End

RossNovember 25, 2022
Read More

Tarragon Theatre Disturbs with Post Democracy

RossNovember 20, 2022
Read More

The Mark Of Kane Strikes Hard at City Lit Theater

Jeffery Lyle SegalNovember 10, 2022
Read More