Manhattanhenge 2022 July 12th

Manhattanhenge, or the Manhattan Solstice is a popular astronomical phenomenon in New York. It takes place twice a year when the sun sets directly over Manhattan’s east-west streets. It turns the skyscrapers into walls around the sun as it sets directly in the centre. It is possible to observe this event four days per year.

The dates of Manhattanhenge vary since it depends on the summer solstice.

The best places to watch Manhattanhenge are wide streets with an unobstructed view towards New Jersey across the Hudson River. 14th, 34th, 42nd and 57th Streets are great places to head. Normally this even attracts large crowds, especially around landmarks.

Remember you can still catch this event a couple of days before and after.