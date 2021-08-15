Marc Shaiman and Megan Hilty Appear on Crossovers Live! With Brian Stokes Mitchell

Musical prodigies are crossover artists, too, as Marc Shaiman proves. Marc joins host Brian Stokes Mitchell to detail the joys and challenges of serving as Bette Midler’s musical director as a teen-ager, composing a Tony and Grammy award winning Broadway hit (Hairspray), writing Oscar nominated scores including Mary Poppins Returns, Sleepless in Seattle and First Wives Club, composing for Emmy award winning and nominated TV shows such as Smash and The Oscars with Billy Crystal, and producing, arranging and performing with countless A-List musicians such as Harry Connick, Jr, Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Hudson, Peter Allen and Eric Clapton.

Best known for collaborating with Marc Shaiman to create her “bombshell” performance as Ivy Lynn in hit television show Smash, Tony and Grammy-nominated actress and singer Megan Hilty also joins for this episode. Hilty, acclaimed for her Broadway performances in Wicked and 9 to 5: The Musical, currently stars on the Netflix Original Centaurworld. Tune in for a night of unheard stories and unfiltered conversations – plus a special performance!

Hosted by Tony Award-winning actor Brian Stokes Mitchell (Man of La Mancha), Crossovers Live! is an exciting and innovative live streaming talk show featuring stars who’ve made the jump from stage to film, television or music. Cheeky, thought-provoking, and wildly entertaining; iconic artists share rarely heard stories and elaborate on their transition between different types of stardom. Candid discussions and unexpected laughs are just further reasons why Crossovers Live! is can’t-miss entertainment.

Join on August 30th at 8pm for all the fun. This show streams live and on-demand

Crossovers Live! is a Stellar Original series, produced in association with Atomic Focus Entertainment, and created by Tom Wiggin.