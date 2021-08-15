MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Marc Shaiman and Megan Hilty Appear on Crossovers Live! With Brian Stokes Mitchell

Marc Shaiman and Megan Hilty Appear on Crossovers Live! With Brian Stokes Mitchell

Musical prodigies are crossover artists, too, as Marc Shaiman proves. Marc joins host Brian Stokes Mitchell to detail the joys and challenges of serving as Bette Midler’s musical director as a teen-ager, composing a Tony and Grammy award winning Broadway hit (Hairspray), writing Oscar nominated scores including Mary Poppins ReturnsSleepless in Seattle and First Wives Club, composing for Emmy award winning and nominated TV shows such as Smash and The Oscars with Billy Crystal, and producing, arranging and performing with countless A-List musicians such as Harry Connick, Jr, Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Hudson, Peter Allen and Eric Clapton.

Best known for collaborating with Marc Shaiman to create her “bombshell” performance as Ivy Lynn in hit television show Smash, Tony and Grammy-nominated actress and singer Megan Hilty also joins for this episode. Hilty, acclaimed for her Broadway performances in Wicked and 9 to 5: The Musical, currently stars on the Netflix Original Centaurworld. Tune in for a night of unheard stories and unfiltered conversations – plus a special performance!

Hosted by Tony Award-winning actor Brian Stokes Mitchell (Man of La Mancha), Crossovers Live! is an exciting and innovative live streaming talk show featuring stars who’ve made the jump from stage to film, television or music. Cheeky, thought-provoking, and wildly entertaining; iconic artists share rarely heard stories and elaborate on their transition between different types of stardom. Candid discussions and unexpected laughs are just further reasons why Crossovers Live! is can’t-miss entertainment.

Join on August 30th at 8pm for all the fun. This show streams live and on-demand

Crossovers Live! is a Stellar Original series, produced in association with Atomic Focus Entertainment, and created by Tom Wiggin.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

US Open Tennis from August 30 to September 12

Suzanna BowlingAugust 15, 2021
Read More

We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert

Suzanna BowlingAugust 15, 2021
Read More

No Need To Leave Your Home Norbert Leo Butz and Jay Armstrong Johnson Are Streaming Live

Suzanna BowlingAugust 14, 2021
Read More

Events and Openings Bliss

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 11, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGAugust 11, 2021
Read More

2021 Virtual Carle Honors Open for Registration

Suzanna BowlingAugust 11, 2021
Read More

The Lemons Have It At Citrovia

Suzanna BowlingAugust 11, 2021
Read More

Applications Being Accepted For The Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition

Suzanna BowlingAugust 10, 2021
Read More

SO FETCH Captures Hearts in Hamptons at SASF Soiree

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 9, 2021
Read More