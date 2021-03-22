March Beauty Bliss List

Spring brings out the best in all of us. There is so much to smile about with beautiful weather kicking in. It’s a time to find your happy place with our best of the month list.

BODY – To add to that beauty our pick is PHYTO Botanical Power. Every person can relate to pandemic hair woes, but here is a universal solution to make you feel your best this season. We absolutely LOVE the entire line, but our heart goes to Phytonovathrix. Inspired by the patented and award-winning formula, PHYTOLOGIST, PHYTO created the most expert solution for hair thinning. You always hear how products dramatically change your hair, and it is hard to believe. But, this is hair truth from heaven. Worth every penny your hair will be restored and rejuvinated.

Enhanced with its innovative Celery Seed Extract, PHYTONOVATHRIX creates an optimal environment to boost healthy hair growth and promote hair’s beauty and density. The new non-oily formula stimulates the scalp to promote thicker hair. It is the ideal natural solution to act on all types of hair thinning. Designed for men and women experiencing temporary to severe hair loss due to stress, fatigue, illness, pregnancy, hormonal imbalance, or genetics.

And, it’s also great to look at their entire line with additional focus on an incredible selection of shampoos like the Forifying Energizing Shampoo that brings a breath of fresh air to your day, and the Moisturizing Shampoo that makes your dry hair feel nurtured again. With products being vegan, paraben-free, sulfate-free, and silicone-free they are gentle enough for all ages. We just cannot speak enough lovely words for this amazing line that is a must add for your daily hair routine.

MIND – We think that anyone can benefit from working on their mind muscle, but especially parents. A little “me” time goes a long way, working on centering yourself and your mind is not just good for you, but for your whole family. What better way to exercise your ‘mental fitness’ than with a class from the first-ever mental fitness studio- Liberate.

Launched in May 2020, Liberate leads a variety of virtual group classes that are created to empower you to be your best self. Each class flows through the unique Liberate Method which includes: Intention Setting, setting yourself up for the class; Mindful Movement, gentle stretching or light yoga; Reflection Journaling, guided prompts to deep dive; Conversation Connection, optional opportunity to share with the group; and Meditation, a grounding activity to finish the session.

Developed with the help of sports psychologists and founder and CEO Liv Bowsers’ own knowledge & experience as a Certified Meditation and Mindfulness teacher, the Liberate Method has helped thousands of participants alleviate anxiety, build confidence and self-love, create “inner calm” and more.

Here is to finding your beauty inside and out this spring.

Cover Art by Sergey Shmidt on Unsplash